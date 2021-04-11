Flyers-Penguins: Game 9 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Thursday night marks the ninth game of the season for the Flyers, and for the first time, they will see how they stack up against Metropolitan Division foe. The Flyers begin a quick two-game road trip with a visit to Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

The Penguins are dealing with various health issues, some injury-related and some COVID-related. Most notably, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be out for Thursday's game after testing positive for COVID on Wednesday. Crosby had missed the first seven games of the Penguins' season recovering from offseason wrist surgery and just returned for his first game of the season on Saturday. Nonetheless, Pittsburgh is off to a 3-3-2 start without having Crosby or Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, so this is still no easy task for the Flyers.

Game time is at 7 p.m.