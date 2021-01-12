Flyers-Rangers: Game 21 Preview
12/01/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
What was supposed to be a busy start to the week for the Flyers had a brief pause on Tuesday with the postponement of their home game against the New York Islanders. That erased a back-to-back on the schedule and allowed for a little more time to rest and regroup following a sixth straight loss on Sunday night.
The Flyers pay a visit to the New York Rangers for the first time this season, and get a former Ranger back in their lineup as well, hoping this could be one of the internal improvements that starts to turn their season.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|20
|7
|10
|17
|Artemi Panarin
|20
|5
|16
|21
|Sean Couturier
|20
|5
|9
|14
|Adam Fox
|20
|4
|17
|21
|Cam Atkinson
|20
|7
|4
|11
|Chris Kreider
|20
|15
|3
|18
|Derick Brassard
|17
|4
|7
|11
|Mika Zibanejad
|20
|4
|12
|16
|Joel Farabee
|20
|7
|3
|10
|Ryan Strome
|16
|3
|11
|14
Carter Hart will be back in goal for the Flyers. His last start on Friday against the Hurricanes was his worst of the season to date, allowing six goals on 36 shots. After making 10 straight starts allowing three goals or less, Hart has combined to allowed 10 goals in his last two games, so he's looking for a bounce-back as much as the rest of the team.
It's been a solid season for Igor Shesterkin, who is expected between the pipes for the Rangers. Shesterkin has won his last two starts and earned a win in relief against Buffalo on Nov. 21. Shesterkin has won six of his last seven games since his worst start of the season, allowing six goals to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 6. Shesterkin has allowed 13 goals total in the seven games since.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Max Willman (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: With Hayes returning to the lineup, Max Willman will be a healthy scratch. No other lineup changes are expected.
- Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (27th), Rangers (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (10th), Rangers (19th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- April 23, 2021 - Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
- April 22, 2021 - Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (at NYR)
- March 27, 2021 - Flyers 2, Rangers 1 (at PHI)
- March 25, 2021 - Rangers 8, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- March 17, 2021 - Rangers 9, Flyers 0 (at NYR)
- March 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Rangers 4 (F/OT) (at NYR)
- Feb. 24, 2021 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (at PHI)
- Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Claude Giroux - 63 GP, 14 G, 43 A, 57 P
- Kevin Hayes - 11 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Sean Couturier - 42 GP, 7 G, 22 A, 29 P
- Keith Yandle - 22 GP, 3 G, 12 A, 15 P
- Carter Hart - 8 GP, 4-2-1, 3.41 GAA, .879 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three power-play points to pass Bobby Clarke for the Flyers all-time franchise lead.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
