Flyers-Islanders: Game 38 Preview
01/17/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Just when it seemed like the Flyers might be in the driver's seat to get their first win of 2022, the New York Rangers came right back to tie the game and eventually claimed the win on Saturday. That stretched the team's current losing streak to seven games.
The Flyers look to avoid making that an eight-game losing streak as they take on another team struggling to find its footing this season. The New York Islanders are the opponent for the next two nights for a home-and-home, starting Monday night on the road for the Flyers.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|34
|11
|18
|29
|Mathew Barzal
|27
|7
|15
|22
|Cam Atkinson
|37
|15
|13
|28
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|28
|8
|7
|15
|Travis Konecny
|35
|5
|15
|20
|Noah Dobson
|28
|5
|9
|14
|Sean Couturier
|29
|6
|11
|17
|Josh Bailey
|25
|2
|12
|14
|Joel Farabee
|30
|11
|6
|17
|Brock Nelson
|21
|10
|3
|13
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones has made just three starts since the team returned from the holiday break. His last start came on Jan. 8, when he allowed three goals on 47 shots to his former team, the San Jose Sharks.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Sorokin has made just two starts in January after a prolonged break for the Islanders due to COVID postponements. He made 30 saves on 32 shots in a win over the Devils on Thursday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
- Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen comes back into the lineup after being out in COVID protocol. He comes in for Nick Seeler. The only other change is the addition of Connor Bunnaman. Jackson Cates comes out of the lineup.
- Islanders: No changes are expected to the Islanders lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (25th), Islanders (21st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Islanders (10th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 60 GP, 21 G, 43 A, 64 P
- Cam Atkinson - 27 GP, 14 G, 12 A, 26 P
- Keith Yandle - 25 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 45 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
- Martin Jones - 6 GP, 3-2-0, 1.99 GAA, .921 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one goal to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
