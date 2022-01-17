Flyers-Islanders: Game 38 Preview

The Flyers look to avoid making that an eight-game losing streak as they take on another team struggling to find its footing this season. The New York Islanders are the opponent for the next two nights for a home-and-home, starting Monday night on the road for the Flyers.

Just when it seemed like the Flyers might be in the driver's seat to get their first win of 2022, the New York Rangers came right back to tie the game and eventually claimed the win on Saturday. That stretched the team's current losing streak to seven games.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Claude Giroux 34 11 18 29 Mathew Barzal 27 7 15 22 Cam Atkinson 37 15 13 28 Oliver Wahlstrom 28 8 7 15 Travis Konecny 35 5 15 20 Noah Dobson 28 5 9 14 Sean Couturier 29 6 11 17 Josh Bailey 25 2 12 14 Joel Farabee 30 11 6 17 Brock Nelson 21 10 3 13

Travis Konecny has been mired in a goal-scoring slump for quite some time, 20 games in fact. During that time, he has 11 assists, so it's not like he's not contributing, but it has been since Nov. 18, yes, nearly two months, since he has scored a goal. He's also stuck on 99 goals in his career. He had a solid showing in his last couple of games that show maybe that elusive goal is coming soon.

Anthony Beauvillier has not had his typical season either. While he does have two goals and three points in his last five games, he has just five goals and 10 points on the season. In his career against the Flyers, he does have eight goals and 12 points in 19 career games.

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones has made just three starts since the team returned from the holiday break. His last start came on Jan. 8, when he allowed three goals on 47 shots to his former team, the San Jose Sharks. Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Sorokin has made just two starts in January after a prolonged break for the Islanders due to COVID postponements. He made 30 saves on 32 shots in a win over the Devils on Thursday. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)

Islanders Scratches: Ryan Pulock (COVID protocol), Ross Johnston (suspended), Kyle Palmieri (injury), Sebastian Aho (healthy)

Lineup Notes