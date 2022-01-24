Late Goal for Stars Hands Flyers 12th Straight Defeat

Jacob Peterson scored the eventual game-winning goal at 16:35 of the third to put the Dallas Stars ahead in a 3-1 loss that was the Flyers 12th straight on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

In the third period, the Flyers found themselves in a position they have been in before during this losing streak – in a position to get the win that snaps it. Then with 3:25 to go, the moment that breaks them in that pursuit struck again.

Most of the first period was uneventful. The Flyers managed just one shot in the opening 10 minutes of the period and had just three entering the final three minutes of the period. The Stars had limited chances as well until the 17:46 mark.

That's when Roope Hintz got a breakaway and beat Carter Hart through the five-hole to make it 1-0 Dallas with his 18th goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, the Stars had a 10-7 lead in shots.

There wasn't much action in the second period, as play carried on with very few whistles.

The Flyers did manage the only goal of the period, getting a fortunate bounce. Ivan Provorov centered from a sharp angle and had the puck bounce off the skate of John Klingberg and into the net, making it a 1-1 game.

Through two periods, shots were 23-17 Dallas.

For most of the third, the two teams were in position to generate chances and had some near-misses. Finally, with 3:25 to play, Alexander Radulov opened up some space and got a pass to Peterson in the slot. His shot entered the net and came back out quickly. Initially, the officials signaled no goal, but the puck did cross the goal line and enter the top of the net completely for a goal, Peterson's seventh of the season.

The Flyers got the goalie pulled with 2:35 to play and Joe Pavelski took care of things with an empty-net goal with 1:37 to play, his 17th of the season, to ice the game.

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win. Hart stopped 33 of 35 shots in the loss.

Hintz finished with a goal and an assist for the Stars. Keith Yandle tied Doug Jarvis' consecutive games played record at 964 games.

The Flyers get right back at it on Tuesday night, as they travel to face the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Stars 1 0 2 3 Flyers 0 1 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

DAL Roope Hintz (18) (Jason Robertson) 17:46

2nd Period

PHI Ivan Provorov (5) (Travis Konecny, Justin Braun) 12:06

3rd Period

DAL Jacob Peterson (7) (Alexander Radulov, Ryan Suter) 16:35

DAL Joe Pavelski (17) EN (Hintz, Esa Lindell) 18:23

Game Statistics