YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #136 - Draft Lottery Sweepstakes Games

The YWT Podcast is back. The Flyers struggles continued with three more losses, as they also played shorthanded with names like Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Travis Sanheim out on COVID protocol.

On this week's show, Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso take a different approach, pulling back from the game-by-game results and have an open and frank discussion about the state of the franchise.

