YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #137 - Guys Who Won't Play

01/17/2022

The YWT Podcast is back and another major off-ice story involving the Flyers took place. Bobby Clarke's appearance on the Cam and Strick Podcast led to some comments regarding Ron Hextall's tenure as GM and the selection of Nolan Patrick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The guys discuss these comments and give their thoughts. They also look at another postponement due to COVID and two more losses to extend the losing streak to seven games. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

