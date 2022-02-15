Crosby Scores 500th, Penguins Rally for OT Win Over Flyers

But it was the Flyers who took command of the game on the scoreboard in the second period with three goals, carrying a two-goal lead into the final eight minutes of the third. That's when things fell apart for the Flyers, who lost the lead in a matter of 18 seconds, then allowed the game-winner to Kris Letang in overtime in a 5-4 loss on Tuesday night.

It didn't take long for Sidney Crosby to make history. The Penguins captain added to his Hall-of-Fame resume with his 500th career goal late in the first period.

It took nearly 14 minutes for either team to find the net, but once they did, the goals came in bunches.

Claude Giroux opened the scoring with a goal off the rush, executing a give-and-go with Cam Atkinson for his 16th of the season at 13:47. The Flyers lead lasted just 22 seconds, as Dominik Simon tipped home the pass from Marcus Pettersson in front to even things up at one at 14:09.

The Penguins were on the power play less than two minutes later, and 43 seconds into the man-advantage, the goal everyone was waiting for was scored. A quick pass from Evgeni Malkin off a Travis Sanheim turnover went to Crosby along the goal line. Like he has 49 prior times in his career, he finishes off the goal, the 500th of his career and 50th against the Flyers to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Through 20 minutes, the Penguins had a 9-7 lead in shots.

Just 57 seconds into the second period, the Flyers tied things up. Scott Laughton was able to pounce on a loose puck and score his 10th goal of the season to even things at two.

Just past the halfway point of the second period, the Flyers got the lead. Nick Seeler fired a blast that beat Casey DeSmith for his first goal as a Flyer, making it 3-2.

With just under three minutes left in the period, the Flyers got another fortunate bounce. After Laughton was stopped on a breakaway and James van Riemsdyk just barely missed the net on the rebound, Justin Braun fired a shot that hit a Penguins defender and went in, making it 4-2 Flyers.

Through two periods, the Penguins had a 27-20 lead in shots.

With eight minutes left in the third, the Penguins got a power play and made quick work of it. Just 36 seconds into the man-advantage, Jake Guentzel scored on a rebound to make it a one-goal game.

Eighteen seconds later, the game was tied. Chad Ruhwedel was on the receiving end of a centering pass from Danton Heinen to score the tying goal, his first of the season.

That forced overtime, and it took just 31 seconds for Letang to provide the heroics. On a two-on-one, Letang used Crosby as a decoy and fired a shot through the five-hole of Carter Hart, sealing the Flyers fate again.

DeSmith finished with 23 saves on 27 shots in the win. Hart made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Letang and Crosby each had a goal and an assist. Laughton also had a goal and an assist.

The Flyers return to the ice on Thursday night to start an eight-game homestand against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 1 3 0 0 4 Penguins 2 0 2 1 5

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Claude Giroux (16) (Cam Atkinson, Oskar Lindblom) 13:47

PIT Dominik Simon (3) (Marcus Pettersson, Brian Boyle) 14:09

PIT Sidney Crosby (14) PP (Evgeni Malkin) 16:34

2nd Period

PHI Scott Laughton (10) (Unassisted) 0:57

PHI Nick Seeler (1) (Travis Konecny, James van Riemsdyk) 10:43

PHI Justin Braun (4) (James van Riemsdyk, Laughton) 17:09

3rd Period

PIT Jake Guentzel (25) PP (Kris Letang, Crosby) 12:36

PIT Chad Ruhwedel (1) (Danton Heinen, Jeff Carter) 12:54

Overtime

PIT Letang (6) (Unassisted) 0:31

Game Statistics