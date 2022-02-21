Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 50 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers appeared to have a win in their grasp with a go-ahead goal scored with 3:51 remaining on Thursday night against Washington. Then the Capitals struck three times in 2:08, including an empty-net goal to ice the end result, handing the Flyers their fourth straight loss.

It hasn't been an easy schedule for the Flyers, having to go up against three of the top four teams in the Metropolitan Division in consecutive games. They will do so for the third and final time against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday afternoon.

Game time is 3 p.m.