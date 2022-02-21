Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 50 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/21/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers appeared to have a win in their grasp with a go-ahead goal scored with 3:51 remaining on Thursday night against Washington. Then the Capitals struck three times in 2:08, including an empty-net goal to ice the end result, handing the Flyers their fourth straight loss.

It hasn't been an easy schedule for the Flyers, having to go up against three of the top four teams in the Metropolitan Division in consecutive games. They will do so for the third and final time against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday afternoon.

Game time is 3 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Claude Giroux 46 16 22 38 Sebastian Aho 46 22 30 52
Cam Atkinson 49 17 20 37 Andrei Svechnikov 46 22 25 47
Travis Konecny 47 8 21 29 Tony DeAngelo 42 9 31 40
Scott Laughton 46 10 13 23 Teuvo Teravainen 44 12 27 39
James van Riemsdyk 49 11 9 20 Vincent Trocheck 49 13 20 33

Players To Watch 2-21

Travis Konecny enters Monday's game on a five-game points streak. While the goals have not piled up, Konecny has assists in four straight games of the streak. 
 
Andrei Svechnikov has posted three multi-point games in the last five, including a pair of three-point showings. Svechnikov also has two multi-goal games in his last four, bringing him up to 22 goals and tied for the team lead.  
 
Goalie Matchup 2-21

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 29 saves on 34 shots in an overtime loss to the Penguins last Tuesday, extending his current streak to three games.        

Frederik Andersen gets the start on Monday. Andersen made 28 saves in his last game against Nashville on Friday, picking up the win. Andersen allowed two goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Flyers on Nov. 12.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-21

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-21
 
Hurricanes Scratches: Brendan Smith (injury), Derek Stepan (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen and Patrick Brown both make their return to the lineup from injury. Connor Bunnaman was sent down to make room for Brown and Kevin Connauton exits the lineup for Ristolainen. 
  • Hurricanes: Brendan Smith exited Carolina's game on Sunday with an injury and is not expected to play.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Hurricanes (6th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Hurricanes (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • Nov. 26, 2021 - Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 12, 2021 - Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Claude Giroux - 46 GP, 13 G, 33 A, 46 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 38 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
    • Morgan Frost - 2 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-3-0, 2.99 GAA, .910 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs four points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

