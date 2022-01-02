Flyers-Jets: Game 45 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/01/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

In the final game of January, the Flyers finally snapped a 13-game losing streak and got their first and only win of the month. As the calendar turns to February, the Flyers have one game on Tuesday night before a bit of a break.

The Winnipeg Jets are in town for the final game before a week-long break that includes All-Star weekend, as the Flyers face a limited schedule throughout the month.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Winnipeg Jets GP G A P
Claude Giroux 41 15 20 35 Kyle Connor 41 24 20 44
Cam Atkinson 44 17 18 35 Pierre-Luc Dubois 41 18 14 32
Travis Konecny 42 7 17 24 Mark Scheifele 35 10 19 29
Joel Farabee 33 11 7 18 Andrew Copp 41 12 16 28
James van Riemsdyk 44 10 7 17 Nikolaj Ehlers 34 13 12 25

Players To Watch 2-1

Cam Atkinson scored twice in Saturday's win for the Flyers, including a shorthanded goal, to increase his season total to 17 goals, leading the team. Atkinson also had an assist to complete a three-point game and moved into a tie for the team lead in points with 45. 
 
Kyle Connor continues to emerge as a superstar for Winnipeg. Connor has 24 goals on the season, good for seventh in the NHL, and has scored in three of his last four games.  
 
Goalie Matchup 2-1

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart finally snapped a lengthy personal losing streak with the win on Saturday, making 37 saves against the Kings. He looks to string together wins going into the break.       

Connor Hellebuyck gets the start for the Jets. Hellebuyck is in the midst of his own personal losing streak at six games, his last win coming on Jan. 13 against Detroit. Hellebuyck has allowed five goals in each of his last two starts. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-29

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-1
 
Jets Scratches: Nikolaj Ehlers (injury), Nathan Beaulieu injury), Logan Stanley (injury), Dylan DeMelo (injury), David Gustafsson (injury), CJ Suess (injury), Dylan Samberg (injury), Declan Chisholm (healthy), Nelson Nogier (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Morgan Frost missed Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate under the weather with a non-COVID illness. He will be a game-time decision with the hopes that he can take warmups. If Frost is unable to play, Jackson Cates will join the lineup. 
  • Jets: Josh Morrissey returns to the Jets lineup after missing three games in COVID protocol. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (28th), Jets (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Jets (30th)
  • Recent History vs. Jets
    • Feb. 22, 2020 - Flyers 4, Jets 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 15, 2019 - Jets 7, Flyers 3 (at WPG)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
    • Claude Giroux - 31 GP, 8 G, 19 A, 27 P
    • Keith Yandle - 21 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 28 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-0-0, 1.71 GAA, .941 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

