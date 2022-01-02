Flyers-Jets: Game 45 Preview
02/01/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
In the final game of January, the Flyers finally snapped a 13-game losing streak and got their first and only win of the month. As the calendar turns to February, the Flyers have one game on Tuesday night before a bit of a break.
The Winnipeg Jets are in town for the final game before a week-long break that includes All-Star weekend, as the Flyers face a limited schedule throughout the month.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Winnipeg Jets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|41
|15
|20
|35
|Kyle Connor
|41
|24
|20
|44
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|17
|18
|35
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|41
|18
|14
|32
|Travis Konecny
|42
|7
|17
|24
|Mark Scheifele
|35
|10
|19
|29
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|Andrew Copp
|41
|12
|16
|28
|James van Riemsdyk
|44
|10
|7
|17
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|34
|13
|12
|25
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart finally snapped a lengthy personal losing streak with the win on Saturday, making 37 saves against the Kings. He looks to string together wins going into the break.
Connor Hellebuyck gets the start for the Jets. Hellebuyck is in the midst of his own personal losing streak at six games, his last win coming on Jan. 13 against Detroit. Hellebuyck has allowed five goals in each of his last two starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Jackson Cates (healthy)
- Flyers: Morgan Frost missed Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate under the weather with a non-COVID illness. He will be a game-time decision with the hopes that he can take warmups. If Frost is unable to play, Jackson Cates will join the lineup.
- Jets: Josh Morrissey returns to the Jets lineup after missing three games in COVID protocol.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (28th), Jets (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Jets (30th)
- Recent History vs. Jets
- Feb. 22, 2020 - Flyers 4, Jets 2 (at PHI)
- Dec. 15, 2019 - Jets 7, Flyers 3 (at WPG)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Jets
- Claude Giroux - 31 GP, 8 G, 19 A, 27 P
- Keith Yandle - 21 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 28 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-0-0, 1.71 GAA, .941 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
