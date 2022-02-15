Flyers-Penguins: Game 48 Preview
02/15/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers were most recently swept in a home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings, bringing their record this season to 15-24-8 in 47 games. Perhaps the most telling number in that bunch is 47, which means that there are 35 games left in a season that has completely gone off the rails and is merely a formality already.
Their next game comes on Tuesday night on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that now sits atop the Metropolitan Division, albeit with several games in hand for their competitors. There is some history on the line for one superstar player, as the Flyers look to avoid a third-straight loss entering a daunting stretch of games that could produce another historic streak.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|47
|17
|19
|36
|Jake Guentzel
|43
|24
|26
|50
|Claude Giroux
|44
|15
|21
|36
|Sidney Crosby
|37
|13
|31
|44
|Travis Konecny
|45
|8
|19
|27
|Kris Letang
|48
|5
|38
|43
|Scott Laughton
|44
|9
|12
|21
|Bryan Rust
|27
|17
|20
|37
|James van Riemsdyk
|47
|11
|7
|18
|Evan Rodrigues
|49
|15
|18
|33
Carter Hart makes another start for the Flyers. Hart made 20 saves on 23 shots in Saturday's loss to Detroit.
Casey DeSmith gets the start for Pittsburgh. DeSmith last started on Thursday, getting the win in Ottawa with a 26-save shutout. DeSmith has made just five starts since Dec. 11, which included a pair of early exits.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Gerry Mayhew (injury)
- Flyers: Morgan Frost comes back into the lineup with Derick Brassard out. Gerry Mayhew will also not be available, so Jackson Cates returns to the lineup.
- Penguins: Outside of a change in goal, the Penguins are making no changes from their lineup on Sunday against New Jersey.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Penguins (11th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Penguins (2nd)
- Recent History vs. Penguins
- Jan. 6, 2022 - Penguins 6, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Nov. 4, 2021 - Penguins 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at PIT)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
- Claude Giroux - 60 GP, 20 G, 43 A, 63 P
- Travis Konecny - 23 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 49 GP, 13 G, 15 A, 28 P
- Carter Hart - 9 GP, 4-3-1, 2.96 GAA, .908 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs six points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
