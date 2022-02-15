Flyers-Penguins: Game 48 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers were most recently swept in a home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings, bringing their record this season to 15-24-8 in 47 games. Perhaps the most telling number in that bunch is 47, which means that there are 35 games left in a season that has completely gone off the rails and is merely a formality already.

Their next game comes on Tuesday night on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that now sits atop the Metropolitan Division, albeit with several games in hand for their competitors. There is some history on the line for one superstar player, as the Flyers look to avoid a third-straight loss entering a daunting stretch of games that could produce another historic streak.

Game time is 7 p.m.