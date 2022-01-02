JVR's Late Goal Lifts Flyers Over Jets
02/01/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers had back-to-back wins separated by 11 days prior to their 13-game losing streak. For the first time since that streak began, the Flyers got back-to-back wins again.
A goal by James van Riemsdyk on a rebound with 4:09 left put the Flyers ahead for good in a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.
The Jets wasted no time getting on the board. Just 48 seconds into the game, Kyle Connor finished off a one-timer to make it 1-0 Winnipeg with his 25th goal of the season.
The Flyers had a pair of power-play chances in the period, one that lasted just 35 seconds as they took a penalty of their own, but Connor Hellebuyck was up to the task on the 12 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes. Through the first period, shots were 12-7 Flyers.
Early in the second, it was Carter Hart keeping the Flyers in the game with several great saves. After making it through a Winnipeg power play, the Flyers got the game tied just past the halfway point.
Travis Konecny came up with the puck and picked his spot with a snap shot from the left circle, evening things up at one with his eighth goal of the season at 10:42.
Through two periods, the Flyers and Jets were even at 22 shots.
The Flyers had a pair of power plays in the third, but failed to convert. They kept the game tied into the final five minutes and got the break they were looking for.
A two-on-one with van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton produced the go-ahead goal. Laughton took a neutral-zone pass from van Riemsdyk and charged up the wing with space. Laughton put a shot on Hellebuyck that hit off his pad and sat at netfront for van Riemsdyk to knock home, making it a 2-1 game with his 11th of the season.
Oskar Lindblom capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play.
Hart made 32 saves in the win. Hellebuyck made 33 saves on 35 shots in the loss.
The Flyers now hit the All-Star break and are off until next Wednesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Flyers
|0
|1
|2
|3
Scoring Summary
1st Period
- WPG Kyle Connor (25) (Cole Perfetti, Pierre-Luc Dubois) 0:48
2nd Period
- PHI Travis Konecny (8) (Unassisted) 10:42
3rd Period
- PHI James van Riemsdyk (11) (Scott Laughton) 15:51
- PHI Oskar Lindblom (6) EN (Cam Atkinson)
Game Statistics
|Jets
|Flyers
|Shots
|33
|36
|Power Plays
|0/2
|0/4
|Hits
|29
|24
|Faceoff %
|40.7%
|59.3%
|Giveaways
|11
|10
|Takeaways
|2
|4
|Blocked Shots
|9
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|8
|4
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.