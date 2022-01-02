JVR's Late Goal Lifts Flyers Over Jets

A goal by James van Riemsdyk on a rebound with 4:09 left put the Flyers ahead for good in a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers had back-to-back wins separated by 11 days prior to their 13-game losing streak. For the first time since that streak began, the Flyers got back-to-back wins again.

The Jets wasted no time getting on the board. Just 48 seconds into the game, Kyle Connor finished off a one-timer to make it 1-0 Winnipeg with his 25th goal of the season.

The Flyers had a pair of power-play chances in the period, one that lasted just 35 seconds as they took a penalty of their own, but Connor Hellebuyck was up to the task on the 12 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes. Through the first period, shots were 12-7 Flyers.

Early in the second, it was Carter Hart keeping the Flyers in the game with several great saves. After making it through a Winnipeg power play, the Flyers got the game tied just past the halfway point.

Travis Konecny came up with the puck and picked his spot with a snap shot from the left circle, evening things up at one with his eighth goal of the season at 10:42.

Through two periods, the Flyers and Jets were even at 22 shots.

The Flyers had a pair of power plays in the third, but failed to convert. They kept the game tied into the final five minutes and got the break they were looking for.

A two-on-one with van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton produced the go-ahead goal. Laughton took a neutral-zone pass from van Riemsdyk and charged up the wing with space. Laughton put a shot on Hellebuyck that hit off his pad and sat at netfront for van Riemsdyk to knock home, making it a 2-1 game with his 11th of the season.

Oskar Lindblom capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play.

Hart made 32 saves in the win. Hellebuyck made 33 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

The Flyers now hit the All-Star break and are off until next Wednesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Jets 1 0 0 1 Flyers 0 1 2 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

WPG Kyle Connor (25) (Cole Perfetti, Pierre-Luc Dubois) 0:48

2nd Period

PHI Travis Konecny (8) (Unassisted) 10:42

3rd Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (11) (Scott Laughton) 15:51

PHI Oskar Lindblom (6) EN (Cam Atkinson)

Game Statistics