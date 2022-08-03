Hart Sets New Career-High in Flyers Win Over Vegas

Hart was outstanding, setting a new career-high with 47 saves in a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Wells Fargo Center.

If there is one piece of the puzzle that the Flyers don't need to solve, it's who the leading man in net will be in the future. Carter Hart gave the Flyers 47 reasons why on Tuesday night.

Vegas came out firing to start the game, but the Flyers got the first goal on their first shot at 4:46. A point shot by Justin Braun fluttered in on goal and beat Robin Lehner for his fifth goal of the season.

Vegas had a pair of power plays in the opening period but did not score. The Flyers also had two power plays and struggled as well, but seconds after their second power play expired, they extended the lead.

Oskar Lindblom scored his 10th goal of the season, finishing on a wraparound to make it a 2-0 lead with 50.7 seconds left in the period.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-8 Vegas.

The Golden Knights continued getting plenty of shot volume to the net in the second. They out-shot the Flyers, 17-8, in the middle period and at 6:26, finally took advantage of a power-play opportunity.

Evgenii Dadonov finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault to get his 11th of the season and cut the Flyers lead to one.

Vegas continued to carry the play in the third, taking another 16 shots on goal. Hart was up to the task on all of them, finishing the game with 47 saves.

Lehner made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

Scott Laughton had two assists in the win.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Golden Knights 0 1 0 1 Flyers 2 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Justin Braun (5) (Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton) 4:46

PHI Oskar Lindblom (10) (Laughton, Ivan Provorov) 19:09

2nd Period

VGK Evgenii Dadonov (11) PP (Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel) 6:26

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics