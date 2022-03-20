Hayes Scores Twice in Flyers Win Over Islanders

The only Flyer who needed to find the back of the net was Kevin Hayes . Hayes scored twice in the second period, including a power-play goal with 5:05 remaining. That proved to be the game-winner through the third period, as the Flyers claimed a 2-1 win over the Islanders.

The lone player in the return of that trade also made his debut less than 24 hours after learning of it. Owen Tippett played 14:38 and was very engaged in the play, hitting the post on a shot and nearly setting up a couple of his new teammates.

The first game of the post- Claude Giroux era following his trade on Saturday was on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center, and as much as it may have been unusual to not see No. 28 on the ice following his 1,000th NHL game celebration, it marked a new chapter for the Flyers.

The Flyers came out with a strong push early, but the Islanders got on the board first. At 12:50 of the opening period, Patrick Brown failed to clear the zone and Casey Cizikas gained control. Cizikas fired a shot toward the net that deflected off of Brown and beat Carter Hart, making it a 1-0 Islanders lead.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 13-6 lead in shots.

The Flyers got the game tied early in the second. A nice play by Joel Farabee knocked the puck from Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho and right to Travis Konecny, who quickly set up Hayes at the right circle for the one-timer to make it 1-1.

On a power play with just over five minutes to play in the period, Hayes struck again. Tippett put a shot on goal that hit Konecny and bounced back into the slot. Farabee went to work and used a second-effort to push the puck to Hayes for his second goal of the game at 14:55.

Through two periods, shots were 26-19 Flyers.

The Flyers continued to push the play in the third, outshooting the Islanders, 11-8, in the final period. The one-goal lead held up, giving the Flyers another win on home ice.

Hart finished with 26 saves on 27 shots in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

In addition to Hayes' two goals, Farabee and Konecny each finished with two assists.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday for their first game after the trade deadline, starting a five-game road trip in Detroit against the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Islanders 1 0 0 1 Flyers 0 2 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYI Casey Cizikas (8) (Unassisted) 12:50

2nd Period

PHI Kevin Hayes (6) (Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee) 4:22

PHI Hayes (7) PP (Farabee, Konecny) 14:55

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics