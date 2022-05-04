Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 70 Preview
04/05/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
As the final weeks of the season progress, there are plenty of changes to come with the Flyers lineup. Players will be given a chance to experience new roles and there will be experimentation done with some new faces to come in.
For the last few games, everything has remained relatively similar of late, but the Flyers will get one face back in the lineup on Tuesday night as they open up a home-and-home with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|69
|23
|27
|50
|Patrick Laine
|51
|25
|27
|52
|Travis Konecny
|66
|12
|31
|43
|Jake Voracek
|67
|5
|46
|51
|Joel Farabee
|51
|16
|17
|33
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|68
|24
|26
|50
|James van Riemsdyk
|69
|17
|13
|30
|Boone Jenner
|59
|23
|21
|44
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Zach Werenski
|61
|11
|32
|43
Carter Hart gets back in net for the Flyers. Hart was on the hook for the loss on Saturday, allowing six goals on 28 shots against Toronto. Hart has allowed four goals or more in seven of his last nine starts.
Elvis Merzlikins gets the start for Columbus. Merzlikins was in goal on Monday night in Boston, taking an overtime loss despite making 34 saves on 37 shots. Merzlikins has not won a game since March 16.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Zack MacEwen (injury), Hayden Hodgson (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: The Flyers get Scott Laughton back in the lineup and Hayden Hodgson will come out. Keith Yandle also comes back into the lineup for Kevin Connauton. No other changes are being made.
- Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup as on Monday night in Boston.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blue Jackets (25th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Blue Jackets (20th)
- Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
- Jan. 20, 2022 - Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
- Travis Konecny - 16 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
- Kevin Hayes - 22 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 24 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 1-2-0, 2.39 GAA, .909 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.