Flyers-Canadiens: Game 78 Preview
04/21/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
Like the Flyers, the Montreal Canadiens come into Thursday's game with losses in six straight games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Montreal Canadiens
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Nick Suzuki
|77
|20
|37
|57
|Travis Konecny
|74
|14
|35
|49
|Cole Caufield
|62
|18
|20
|38
|Joel Farabee
|58
|17
|17
|34
|Rem Pitlick
|61
|13
|20
|33
|James van Riemsdyk
|77
|21
|13
|34
|Mike Hoffman
|62
|11
|18
|29
|Travis Sanheim
|75
|7
|24
|31
|Josh Anderson
|64
|18
|10
|28
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones made 24 saves on 28 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Toronto. Jones has lost three straight starts dating back to April 7.
Carey Price gets the start for Montreal. This is just Price's third start of the season since returning from injury. Price has allowed two goals in each of the first two starts, but the Canadiens have yet to provide him with a goal offensively.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury)
- Flyers: Linus Högberg makes his NHL debut, up with the Flyers on emergency call-up with Kevin Connauton going down with injury. No other changes are expected.
- Canadiens: The Canadiens recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard ahead of Thursday's game and he is expected to be in the lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Canadiens (31st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Canadiens (28th)
- Recent History vs. Canadiens
- March 13, 2022 - Canadiens 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Dec. 16, 2021 - Canadiens 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at MTL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
- Joel Farabee - 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
- Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 41 GP, 16 G, 11 A, 27 P
- Martin Jones - 9 GP, 8-1-0, 1.89 GAA, .937 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
