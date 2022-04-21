Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
3 Observations: Embiid's Game-Winning 3 in Overtime Gives Sixers 3-0 Series Lead

Flyers-Canadiens: Game 78 Preview

04/21/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.

Like the Flyers, the Montreal Canadiens come into Thursday's game with losses in six straight games. 

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Nick Suzuki 77 20 37 57
Travis Konecny 74 14 35 49 Cole Caufield 62 18 20 38
Joel Farabee 58 17 17 34 Rem Pitlick 61 13 20 33
James van Riemsdyk 77 21 13 34 Mike Hoffman 62 11 18 29
Travis Sanheim 75 7 24 31 Josh Anderson 64 18 10 28

Players To Watch 4-21

Joel Farabee gets another look at center on Thursday night. Farabee has played a few games at the center position down the stretch, so this is another chance for him to see if he can be productive there.
 
Ryan Poehling has just eight goals and 16 points on the season, but has three goals in the last five games.  
 
Goalie Matchup 4-21

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones made 24 saves on 28 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Toronto. Jones has lost three straight starts dating back to April 7.    

Carey Price gets the start for Montreal. This is just Price's third start of the season since returning from injury. Price has allowed two goals in each of the first two starts, but the Canadiens have yet to provide him with a goal offensively.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-21

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-21
 
Canadiens Scratches: Paul Byron (injury), Jake Allen (injury), Justin Barron (injury), Jonathan Drouin (injury), Jordan Harris (healthy), William Lagesson (healthy), Corey Schueneman (healthy), Laurent Dauphin (healthy), Joel Armia (healthy), Michael Pezzetta (suspended)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Linus Högberg makes his NHL debut, up with the Flyers on emergency call-up with Kevin Connauton going down with injury. No other changes are expected.
  • Canadiens: The Canadiens recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard ahead of Thursday's game and he is expected to be in the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Canadiens (31st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Canadiens (28th)
  • Recent History vs. Canadiens
    • March 13, 2022 - Canadiens 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Dec. 16, 2021 - Canadiens 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at MTL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
    • Joel Farabee - 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
    • Travis Konecny - 13 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 41 GP, 16 G, 11 A, 27 P
    • Martin Jones - 9 GP, 8-1-0, 1.89 GAA, .937 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 04/21/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)