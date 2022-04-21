Flyers-Canadiens: Game 78 Preview

Like the Flyers, the Montreal Canadiens come into Thursday's game with losses in six straight games.

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Nick Suzuki 77 20 37 57 Travis Konecny 74 14 35 49 Cole Caufield 62 18 20 38 Joel Farabee 58 17 17 34 Rem Pitlick 61 13 20 33 James van Riemsdyk 77 21 13 34 Mike Hoffman 62 11 18 29 Travis Sanheim 75 7 24 31 Josh Anderson 64 18 10 28

Joel Farabee gets another look at center on Thursday night. Farabee has played a few games at the center position down the stretch, so this is another chance for him to see if he can be productive there.

Ryan Poehling has just eight goals and 16 points on the season, but has three goals in the last five games.

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones made 24 saves on 28 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Toronto. Jones has lost three straight starts dating back to April 7. Carey Price gets the start for Montreal. This is just Price's third start of the season since returning from injury. Price has allowed two goals in each of the first two starts, but the Canadiens have yet to provide him with a goal offensively. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury)

Canadiens Scratches: Paul Byron (injury), Jake Allen (injury), Justin Barron (injury), Jonathan Drouin (injury), Jordan Harris (healthy), William Lagesson (healthy), Corey Schueneman (healthy), Laurent Dauphin (healthy), Joel Armia (healthy), Michael Pezzetta (suspended)

Lineup Notes