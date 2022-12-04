Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Here They Come But Where Are They Going? Previewing The First Round

Flyers-Capitals: Game 73 Preview

04/12/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

It's down to the final 10 games of the season for the Flyers. Before the season closes, another new face will get a chance to make his mark at the NHL level and get on the radar for next season.

Bobby Brink makes his NHL debut as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 72 23 27 50 Alex Ovechkin 70 45 38 83
Travis Konecny 69 13 32 45 Evgeny Kuznetsov 69 23 47 70
Joel Farabee 53 16 17 33 John Carlson 68 14 49 63
James van Riemsdyk 72 18 13 31 Tom Wilson 68 23 27 50
Scott Laughton 57 11 18 29 Conor Sheary 61 16 20 36

Players To Watch 4-12

Bobby Brink makes his NHL debut fresh off winning a national championship with University of Denver. The NCAA's leading scorer this season will now see if he can make some of that translate to the NHL level.
 
John Carlson had an excellent week, picking up eight points in the last three games, including three goals. While much of the attention goes to the Capitals forward group, Carlson possesses plenty of high-end skill and scoring ability of his own.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-12

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart makes his first start since last Tuesday. He's currently on a personal four-game losing streak and has allowed 19 goals during that time. 

Ilya Samsonov makes the start for Washington. Samsonov picked up the win against the Penguins in his last start, making 29 saves on 32 shots. He has won four of his last five starts. He also has a win and a loss against the Flyers this season, allowing five goals on 55 shots over two starts.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-12

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy), Patrick Brown (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-12
 
Capitals Scratches: Joe Snively (injury), Carl Hagelin (injury), Connor McMichael (healthy), Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (healthy), Michal Kempny (healthy), Matt Irwin (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Joel Farabee comes back into the lineup and Brink enters for his debut. Hayden Hodgson was returned to the Phantoms for Farabee, and Patrick Brown appears to be coming out for Brink.
  • Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom returns to the lineup after missing one game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Capitals (20th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Capitals (11th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Feb. 26, 2022 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 17, 2022 - Capitals 5, Flyer 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 6, 2021 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Cam Atkinson - 30 GP, 13 G, 9 A, 22 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 45 GP, 12 G, 16 A, 28 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen - 25 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 P
    • Carter Hart - 7 GP, 3-3-1, 2.60 GAA, .915 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Cam Atkinson plays in his 700th NHL game tonight.
    • Kevin Hayes needs two points to reach 100 as a Flyer.

Where to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

