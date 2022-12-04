Flyers-Capitals: Game 73 Preview
04/12/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It's down to the final 10 games of the season for the Flyers. Before the season closes, another new face will get a chance to make his mark at the NHL level and get on the radar for next season.
Bobby Brink makes his NHL debut as the Flyers take on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|72
|23
|27
|50
|Alex Ovechkin
|70
|45
|38
|83
|Travis Konecny
|69
|13
|32
|45
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|69
|23
|47
|70
|Joel Farabee
|53
|16
|17
|33
|John Carlson
|68
|14
|49
|63
|James van Riemsdyk
|72
|18
|13
|31
|Tom Wilson
|68
|23
|27
|50
|Scott Laughton
|57
|11
|18
|29
|Conor Sheary
|61
|16
|20
|36
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart makes his first start since last Tuesday. He's currently on a personal four-game losing streak and has allowed 19 goals during that time.
Ilya Samsonov makes the start for Washington. Samsonov picked up the win against the Penguins in his last start, making 29 saves on 32 shots. He has won four of his last five starts. He also has a win and a loss against the Flyers this season, allowing five goals on 55 shots over two starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy), Patrick Brown (healthy)
- Flyers: Joel Farabee comes back into the lineup and Brink enters for his debut. Hayden Hodgson was returned to the Phantoms for Farabee, and Patrick Brown appears to be coming out for Brink.
- Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom returns to the lineup after missing one game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Capitals (20th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Capitals (11th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 26, 2022 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at PHI)
- Feb. 17, 2022 - Capitals 5, Flyer 3 (at PHI)
- Nov. 6, 2021 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Cam Atkinson - 30 GP, 13 G, 9 A, 22 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 45 GP, 12 G, 16 A, 28 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 25 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 P
- Carter Hart - 7 GP, 3-3-1, 2.60 GAA, .915 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Cam Atkinson plays in his 700th NHL game tonight.
- Kevin Hayes needs two points to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.