Flyers-Sabres: Game 75 Preview
04/16/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
The Flyers open up a home-and-home series against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night on the road.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Tage Thompson
|72
|33
|27
|60
|Travis Konecny
|71
|13
|32
|45
|Jeff Skinner
|74
|31
|24
|55
|Joel Farabee
|55
|16
|17
|33
|Rasmus Dahlin
|74
|10
|36
|46
|James van Riemsdyk
|74
|20
|13
|33
|Kyle Okposo
|70
|19
|23
|42
|Scott Laughton
|59
|11
|18
|29
|Victor Olofsson
|66
|18
|23
|41
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones entered in relief of Carter Hart on Tuesday after an injury and gave up six goals on 27 shots.
Craig Anderson is expected to start for Buffalo. Buffalo will be starting both netminders this weekend and there's a chance Anderson may be pushed to tomorrow, but expect him to get the first go for now. Anderson allowed five goals on 27 shots in a loss to St. Louis on Thursday, but had a strong start against Toronto on Tuesday making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
- Flyers: After having several players out with injury on Wednesday, the Flyers are able to get Nate Thompson back in the lineup. The other players remain out for at least Saturday's game.
- Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson will be a game-time decision after missing Buffalo's last game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Sabres (18th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Sabres (25th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Jan. 22, 2022 - Sabres 6, Flyers 3 (at BUF)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Joel Farabee - 9 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
- Travis Konecny - 18 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
- Martin Jones - 10 GP, 4-3-3, 2.87 GAA, .898 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
