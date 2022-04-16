Flyers-Sabres: Game 75 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/16/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.

The Flyers open up a home-and-home series against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night on the road.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Tage Thompson 72 33 27 60
Travis Konecny 71 13 32 45 Jeff Skinner 74 31 24 55
Joel Farabee 55 16 17 33 Rasmus Dahlin 74 10 36 46
James van Riemsdyk 74 20 13 33 Kyle Okposo 70 19 23 42
Scott Laughton 59 11 18 29 Victor Olofsson 66 18 23 41

Players To Watch 4-16

Bobby Brink has two NHL games under his belt. He picked up a late assist on the power play on Tuesday for his first NHL point, then was silenced like the rest of the team on Wednesday. Against the Sabres, he'll face a younger team that could allow him to be much more noticeable.
 
Tage Thompson is putting together quite the season. After topping out at eight goals and 14 points in the 2020-21 season, both career-highs, he has broken out for a career year with 33 goals and 27 assists for 60 points. He has five goals in the month of April over eight games. 
 
Goalie Matchup 4-16

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones entered in relief of Carter Hart on Tuesday after an injury and gave up six goals on 27 shots.   

Craig Anderson is expected to start for Buffalo. Buffalo will be starting both netminders this weekend and there's a chance Anderson may be pushed to tomorrow, but expect him to get the first go for now. Anderson allowed five goals on 27 shots in a loss to St. Louis on Thursday, but had a strong start against Toronto on Tuesday making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-16

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-16
 
Sabres Scratches: Drake Caggiula (injury), Malcolm Subban (injury), Cody Eakin (injury), Colin Miller (healthy), John Hayden (healthy), Mark Pysyk (healthy), Casey Fitzgerald (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: After having several players out with injury on Wednesday, the Flyers are able to get Nate Thompson back in the lineup. The other players remain out for at least Saturday's game.
  • Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson will be a game-time decision after missing Buffalo's last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Sabres (18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Sabres (25th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • Jan. 22, 2022 - Sabres 6, Flyers 3 (at BUF)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Joel Farabee - 9 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Travis Konecny - 18 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Martin Jones - 10 GP, 4-3-3, 2.87 GAA, .898 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 100 as a Flyer.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

