Flyers Season Ends with Loss to Senators

The Ottawa Senators scored three times in the third period to hand the Flyers one final loss on the season by a score of 4-2, giving the Orange and Black a 25-46-11 record to finish the season.

And that's a wrap. The Flyers 2021-22 season ended in familiar fashion on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Both teams had power plays in the opening period. The Senators nearly scored on theirs, but some great saves by Martin Jones and a goal-line block by Linus Högberg saved a goal.

Late in the period, on their own power play, the Flyers were able to capitalize right away. James van Riemsdyk got the puck at the side of the net and went between the legs to score his 24th goal of the season with 1:29 remaining in the period.

Through 20 minutes, shots were even, 11-11.

The Senators made their push in the second, out-shooting the Flyers, 13-6, in the period. They got the only goal of the period at 11:51. Josh Norris capitalized on an Ivan Provorov turnover to score his 35th goal of the season.

Shots were 24-17 Ottawa through two.

Early in the third, the Senators took the lead. A point shot by Travis Hamonic beat Jones to make it a 2-1 game at 1:56.

Midway through the period, the Flyers got their opportunity with a 54-second 5-on-3. For the first time this season, the Flyers scored on a two-man advantage, as Owen Tippett fired a one-timer by Anton Forsberg to tie the game at two.

Just four minutes later, the Senators were on the power play and took advantage. Brady Tkachuk fired a shot from the right circle to give Ottawa the 3-2 lead with 16:38.

Austin Watson scored into an empty net with 1:45 to play to seal the result.

Forsberg made 32 saves in the win. Jones made 32 saves in the loss.

Thomas Chabot had three assists and Tkachuk had a two-point game for Ottawa. Tippett had a goal and an assist and Provorov had two assists for the Flyers.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Senators 0 1 3 4 Flyers 1 0 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (24) PP (Owen Tippett, Ivan Provorov) 18:31

2nd Period

OTT Josh Norris (35) (Brady Tkachuk) 11:51

3rd Period

OTT Travis Hamonic (4) (Alex Formenton, Thomas Chabot) 1:56

PHI Tippett (10) PP (Provorov, Morgan Frost) 12:33

OTT Tkachuk (30) PP (Tim Stützle, Chabot) 16:38

OTT Austin Watson (10) EN (Parker Kelly, Chabot) 18:15

Game Statistics