Flyers Coaching Search: First Domino Falls in Vegas, What It Means for Flyers

Report: Flyers Have Offered Head Coaching Job to Tortorella

06/14/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The first coaching vacancy was filled on Tuesday with the Vegas Golden Knights hiring Bruce Cassidy. It appears the Flyers may not be far behind.

On Tuesday night, one night before the Stanley Cup Final opens, ESPN and NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes reported that the Flyers have offered the head coaching position to John Tortorella. Weekes reported that the deal is not done, but negotiations are in the late stages.

Tortorella has been on the Flyers radar for some time during this coaching search. It’s been no secret that many within the organization are high on him – including Cam Atkinson, who played for Tortorella in Columbus. 

Tortorella and Barry Trotz were reportedly among the finalists as the Flyers started to narrow down the options. Other names reported in recent days included Peter DeBoer, Rick Tocchet, and Mike Vellucci. While most of the league appeared to be waiting on a decision from Trotz, the hiring of Cassidy in Vegas could have started to get the ball rolling for other teams.

This is a developing story and more is expected to come as soon as Wednesday.

