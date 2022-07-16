Flyers Fans Take to GoFundMe to Voice Displeasure with the Organization
07/16/2022
Photo: Screenshot of GoFundMe Page
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Philadelphia Flyers fans are pissed off and they’re letting the organ-i-zation know about it. There are copious amounts of Facebook groups, hashtag campaigns, and “Fire Fletcher” t-shirts. Hell, the Flyers have even been the talk of local sports radio, that NEVER happens. Another group of fans are looking to take it one step further and plaster their disdain at ownership's doorstep.
A GoFundMe has been created with the intentions of buying two billboards to place on/around I-95 near the sports complex. The goal of the group, “demand substantial change at the ownership level of the Philadelphia Flyers.” You can see a mockup of the image above.
Here's a deeper explanation:
As fans of the franchise are painfully aware, The Flyers have been on the decline since their last Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2010. Evidence of yearly fan frustration can be found in forums, message boards, social media feeds, and local sports media.The most recent season and following offseason have been the final straw for many fans who, for one reason or another, can no longer tolerate rooting for the team they have long held so dear.Our goal then is simple: We wish to place a billboard (maybe two) voicing our collective displeasure with the ownership of the team and the direction the franchise is heading. To be ABSOLUTELY clear, We don’t feel there is any singular person to blame; this goes far beyond players, coaches, and front office individuals.
No, it’s not quitting on the team. But in the new world where the Flyers are owned by a conglomerate and not a guy, it’s the type of move that will resonate the most.
As of press time, the GoFundMe has raised just under $650 of the $5,000 goal. The creator of the GoFundMe has pledged to donate monies to a cancer charity in Oskar Lindblom’s name if they’re unable to secure a billboard.
