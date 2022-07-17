YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #155 - Fire...Everyone?

The guys are back as free agency got underway this week with plenty of movement. The Flyers, however, were quiet after spending months stating they would have an "aggressive retool." The guys look at how things played out in free agency, the questions facing the front office, and the lack of a sense of direction from the team.

The guys also break down Johnny Gaudreau signing in Columbus, the rest of the offseason acquisitions made by the Metropolitan Division, and other free-agency moves. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

