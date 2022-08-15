2022 Flyers Offseason: Line Combinations

Photo Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL Draft has come and gone, blink and you missed free agency. It is now officially August, which means the 2022-23 NHL season is almost upon us. This is the fourth and final article of my 2022 offseason outlook for the Philadelphia Flyers, as it is now time to focus on line combinations for the upcoming season.

The Flyers have already taken hits to the lineup with injuries to players like Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink. Ryan Ellis‘ health also remains in question, though it seems imminent that he will start the season on long-term injured reserve.

Here is my projection for the lines on opening night.

Forwards

Cam Atkinson – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett – Kevin Hayes – Morgan Frost

James van Riemsdyk – Scott Laughton – Noah Cates

Nicolas Deslauriers – Tanner Laczynski – Wade Allison

Extras: Patrick Brown, Zack MacEwan



Defense

Tony DeAngelo – Ivan Provorov

Rasmus Ristolainen – Travis Sanheim

Justin Braun – Cam York

Extras: Nick Seeler



Goalies

Carter Hart

Troy Grosenick



LTIR: Ryan Ellis, Joel Farabee



It is no secret that is not the strongest looking lineup even with Ellis and Farabee healthy. There are some pieces that could play a big part in hopefully making this a somewhat successful season. Once Farabee comes back from injury, the lines will look similar, but with certain players dropping down a line with his return.

Take for example:

Atkinson – Couturier – Farabee

Konecny – Kevin Hayes – Frost

van Riemsdyk – Laughton – Tippett

Deslauriers – Laczynski – Cates

Extras: Brown, MacEwan, Allison



The bottom line is that plenty of young players like Lacyznski, Cates, Allison, Isaac Ratcliffe, and Brink – when he also returns approximately in December recovering from a torn labrum in his left hip – Tyson Foerster, Zayde Wisdom, and others will have the opportunity of a lifetime to impress the coaching staff in order to earn a roster spot.

An x-factor will also be new head coach John Tortorella, who will do his best with this team to improve from last year’s 61-point last-place team in the Metropolitan Division. Every player will get their chance, as not many current players spots are safe. Regardless, it is expected to be an up-and-down, tumultuous journey from puck drop in October to the spring, something that hasn’t been a routine feeling with this franchise in years past.

