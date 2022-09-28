Biro Nets 2, Sabres Down Flyers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

e

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers first trip away from home ice in the preseason ended in a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Flyers got off to the better start with more zone time and a few quality chances, but during a long stretch of play without a whistle, the Sabres were able to cash in first.

Brandon Biro took a pass from Lukas Rousek in the left circle and fired a shot short-side high on Troy Grosenick to make it a 1-0 game at 8:24.

In the early moments of the period, Travis Konecny was denied on a rush. At 14:42, Konecny got another chance and made the most of it. He tied the game at one by lifting a shot over Craig Anderson on a partial breakaway.

The lone goal of the second period came at 8:57. The Sabres were buzzing, with two chances off the post and another breakaway robbed by Grosenick. Finally, Biro fired another shot that found the net for his second goal of the game.

Both teams had late power-play chances, but were unable to capitalize. Anderson was lifted midway through the period for Malcolm Subban. Anderson finished with eight saves on nine shots. Grosenick exited following the second period as scheduled, making 12 saves on 14 shots.

Early in the third, the Flyers killed off another penalty, then got 1:29 of 5-on-3 time. They were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

That was as close as the Flyers would get, managing just seven shots in the final period. Samuel Ersson stopped all seven shots he faced in the third. Subban finished making saves on all 12 shots he faced in relief.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Wednesday night for another preseason game at Wells Fargo Center, taking on the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Flyers 1 0 0 1 Sabres 1 1 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

BUF Brandon Biro (1) (Lukas Rousek, Ilya Lyubushkin) 8:24

PHI Travis Konecny (1) (James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost) 14:42

2nd Period

BUF Biro (2) (Alex Tuch, Henri Jokiharju) 8:57

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics Flyers Sabres Shots 21 21 Power Plays 0/3 0/3 Hits 10 11 Faceoff % 57.5% 42.5% Giveaways 4 3 Takeaways 5 0 Blocked Shots 7 14 Penalty Minutes 11 11