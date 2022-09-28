Flyers

Biro Nets 2, Sabres Down Flyers

Kevin Durso

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

e

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers first trip away from home ice in the preseason ended in a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Flyers got off to the better start with more zone time and a few quality chances, but during a long stretch of play without a whistle, the Sabres were able to cash in first.

Brandon Biro took a pass from Lukas Rousek in the left circle and fired a shot short-side high on Troy Grosenick to make it a 1-0 game at 8:24.

In the early moments of the period, Travis Konecny was denied on a rush. At 14:42, Konecny got another chance and made the most of it. He tied the game at one by lifting a shot over Craig Anderson on a partial breakaway. 

The lone goal of the second period came at 8:57. The Sabres were buzzing, with two chances off the post and another breakaway robbed by Grosenick. Finally, Biro fired another shot that found the net for his second goal of the game.

Both teams had late power-play chances, but were unable to capitalize. Anderson was lifted midway through the period for Malcolm Subban. Anderson finished with eight saves on nine shots. Grosenick exited following the second period as scheduled, making 12 saves on 14 shots.

Early in the third, the Flyers killed off another penalty, then got 1:29 of 5-on-3 time. They were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

That was as close as the Flyers would get, managing just seven shots in the final period. Samuel Ersson stopped all seven shots he faced in the third. Subban finished making saves on all 12 shots he faced in relief.

The Flyers get right back on the ice on Wednesday night for another preseason game at Wells Fargo Center, taking on the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

Box Score123T
Flyers1001
Sabres1102

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • BUF Brandon Biro (1) (Lukas Rousek, Ilya Lyubushkin) 8:24
  • PHI Travis Konecny (1) (James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost) 14:42

2nd Period

  • BUF Biro (2) (Alex Tuch, Henri Jokiharju) 8:57

3rd Period

  • No Scoring
Game StatisticsFlyersSabres
Shots2121
Power Plays0/30/3
Hits1011
Faceoff %57.5%42.5%
Giveaways43
Takeaways50
Blocked Shots714
Penalty Minutes1111

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Biro Nets 2, Sabres Down Flyers

Kevin Durso  •  37s
Flyers
Flyers-Sabres: Preseason Game 2 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #160 – Damaged Goods
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 26 2022
Flyers
Cates Brothers Each Score in Flyers Win Over Bruins
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 24 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Bruins: Preseason Game 1 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 24 2022
Flyers
Flyers Camp Opens with Abundance of Injury News
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 22 2022
Flyers
Tortorella Era Starts as Flyers Training Camp Opens
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 22 2022
More Flyers News