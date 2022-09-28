Flyers-Capitals Preview: First Look at More Regulars

As the preseason progresses, the lineups start to inevitably shift more toward regular players who will be in the lineup on a nightly basis in the regular season. As the Flyers take the ice for their second home preseason game on Wednesday night, several of the regulars will get their first look.
This game also marks the halfway point of the preseason for the Flyers. For their opponent, the Washington Capitals, it is just the second preseason game and offers another opportunity to look at more young players. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Here is the Flyers roster for the game:
- Forwards
- 57 Wade Allison RW
- 81 Jordy Bellerive C
- 44 Nick Deslauriers LW
- 52 Tyson Foerster W
- 13 Kevin Hayes C
- 42 Hayden Hodgson RW
- 58 Tanner Laczynski C
- 21 Scott Laughton C
- 62 Olle Lycksell C/W
- 76 Isaac Ratcliffe LW
- 74 Owen Tippett RW
- 71 Max Willman C/LW
- Defensemen
- 77 Tony DeAngelo
- 9 Ivan Provorov
- 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 24 Nick Seeler
- 54 Egor Zamula
- Goaltenders
- 33 Samuel Ersson
- 32 Felix Sandstrom
There are no extras listed in this lineup for the Flyers, so all players will play. After spending the first two games observing from up top, John Tortorella‘s assistant coaches will be on the bench for the next two games. Tortorella will continue to watch from upstairs. Associate coach Brad Shaw addressed the media prior to Wednesday’s game, but did not have a starter in goal or how goaltending duties would be split at that time.
The Capitals roster is as follows:
- Forwards
- 13 Henrik Borgstrom
- 17 Dylan Strome
- 21 Garnet Hathaway
- 28 Connor Brown
- 36 Mike Vecchione
- 45 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
- 47 Beck Malenstyn
- 58 Henrik Rybinski
- 59 Aliaksei Protas
- 85 Ludwig Persson
- 89 Kale Kessy
- 90 Marcus Johansson
- 91 Joe Snively
- Defensemen
- 18 Gabriel Carlsson
- 25 Dylan McIlrath
- 46 Lucas Johansen
- 50 Benton Maass
- 52 Matt Irwin
- 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk
- 88 Bobby Nardella
- Goaltenders
- 60 Zach Fucale
- 79 Charlie Lindgren