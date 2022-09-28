Flyers-Capitals Preview: First Look at More Regulars

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

As the preseason progresses, the lineups start to inevitably shift more toward regular players who will be in the lineup on a nightly basis in the regular season. As the Flyers take the ice for their second home preseason game on Wednesday night, several of the regulars will get their first look.

This game also marks the halfway point of the preseason for the Flyers. For their opponent, the Washington Capitals, it is just the second preseason game and offers another opportunity to look at more young players. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

Forwards 57 Wade Allison RW 81 Jordy Bellerive C 44 Nick Deslauriers LW 52 Tyson Foerster W 13 Kevin Hayes C 42 Hayden Hodgson RW 58 Tanner Laczynski C 21 Scott Laughton C 62 Olle Lycksell C/W 76 Isaac Ratcliffe LW 74 Owen Tippett RW 71 Max Willman C/LW

Defensemen 77 Tony DeAngelo 9 Ivan Provorov 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 6 Travis Sanheim 24 Nick Seeler 54 Egor Zamula

Goaltenders 33 Samuel Ersson 32 Felix Sandstrom



There are no extras listed in this lineup for the Flyers, so all players will play. After spending the first two games observing from up top, John Tortorella‘s assistant coaches will be on the bench for the next two games. Tortorella will continue to watch from upstairs. Associate coach Brad Shaw addressed the media prior to Wednesday’s game, but did not have a starter in goal or how goaltending duties would be split at that time.

The Capitals roster is as follows:

Forwards 13 Henrik Borgstrom 17 Dylan Strome 21 Garnet Hathaway 28 Connor Brown 36 Mike Vecchione 45 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 47 Beck Malenstyn 58 Henrik Rybinski 59 Aliaksei Protas 85 Ludwig Persson 89 Kale Kessy 90 Marcus Johansson 91 Joe Snively

Defensemen 18 Gabriel Carlsson 25 Dylan McIlrath 46 Lucas Johansen 50 Benton Maass 52 Matt Irwin 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk 88 Bobby Nardella

Goaltenders 60 Zach Fucale 79 Charlie Lindgren

