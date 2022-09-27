Flyers-Sabres: Preseason Game 2 Preview

For the second time this preseason, the Flyers take the ice. Once again, Ian Laperriere will be behind the bench while John Tortorella and his staff observe the first road game from up top.
The Flyers will give a few players a second chance to see game action, with eight players on the ice in the preseason opener also on the roster for this game. The team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Here is the Flyers roster for the game:
- Forwards
- 81 Jordy Bellerive C
- 22 Adam Brooks C
- 59 Jackson Cates C
- 49 Noah Cates LW
- 73 Elliot Desnoyers LW
- 48 Morgan Frost C
- 11 Travis Konecny RW
- 17 Zack MacEwen C
- 20 Cooper Marody C/RW
- 76 Isaac Ratcliffe LW
- 26 Antoine Roussel LW
- 36 Linus Sandin RW
- 25 James van Riemsdyk LW
- Defensemen
- 47 Ronnie Attard
- 61 Justin Braun
- 8 Kevin Connauton
- 50 Adam Ginning
- 84 Linus Högberg
- 95 Adam Karashik
- 45 Cam York
- Goaltenders
- 33 Samuel Ersson
- 29 Troy Grosenick
Both Noah and Jackson Cates will be back in action at forward, as will Morgan Frost and Antoine Roussel. Defensively, Ronnie Attard and Cam York each get another look. Kevin Connauton also played in the preseason opener. In goal, Samuel Ersson gets his first preseason action, while Troy Grosenick gets another look in goal after playing the final half of the opener. The Flyers once again have an extra forward and defenseman listed for the game. Jordy Bellerive and Adam Ginning will serve as the extras.
Laperriere said that Grosenick will play the first two periods in goal. Ersson will play the third.
Meanwhile, the Sabres are going with a more veteran-heavy lineup for their first preseason game on home ice. The Sabres roster is as follows:
- Forwards
- 17 Brandon Biro LW
- 49 Filip Cederqvist LW
- 28 Zemgus Girgensons LW
- 37 Casey Mittelstadt C
- 59 Kohen Olischefski RW
- 63 Isak Rosen RW
- 13 Lukas Rousek LW
- 93 Matt Savoie C
- 53 Jeff Skinner LW
- 72 Tage Thompson RW
- 89 Alex Tuch RW
- 65 Linus Weissbach LW
- Defensemen
- 26 Rasmus Dahlin
- 4 Jeremy Davies
- 10 Henri Jokiharju
- 83 Mats Lindgren
- 46 Ilya Lyubushkin
- 20 Lawrence Pilut
- 25 Owen Power
- 23 Mattias Samuelsson
- Goaltenders
- 41 Craig Anderson
- 47 Malcolm Subban
- 40 Beck Warm