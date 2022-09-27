Flyers-Sabres: Preseason Game 2 Preview

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time this preseason, the Flyers take the ice. Once again, Ian Laperriere will be behind the bench while John Tortorella and his staff observe the first road game from up top.

The Flyers will give a few players a second chance to see game action, with eight players on the ice in the preseason opener also on the roster for this game. The team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

Forwards 81 Jordy Bellerive C 22 Adam Brooks C 59 Jackson Cates C 49 Noah Cates LW 73 Elliot Desnoyers LW 48 Morgan Frost C 11 Travis Konecny RW 17 Zack MacEwen C 20 Cooper Marody C/RW 76 Isaac Ratcliffe LW 26 Antoine Roussel LW 36 Linus Sandin RW 25 James van Riemsdyk LW

Defensemen 47 Ronnie Attard 61 Justin Braun 8 Kevin Connauton 50 Adam Ginning 84 Linus Högberg 95 Adam Karashik 45 Cam York

Goaltenders 33 Samuel Ersson 29 Troy Grosenick



Both Noah and Jackson Cates will be back in action at forward, as will Morgan Frost and Antoine Roussel. Defensively, Ronnie Attard and Cam York each get another look. Kevin Connauton also played in the preseason opener. In goal, Samuel Ersson gets his first preseason action, while Troy Grosenick gets another look in goal after playing the final half of the opener. The Flyers once again have an extra forward and defenseman listed for the game. Jordy Bellerive and Adam Ginning will serve as the extras.

Laperriere said that Grosenick will play the first two periods in goal. Ersson will play the third.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are going with a more veteran-heavy lineup for their first preseason game on home ice. The Sabres roster is as follows:

Forwards 17 Brandon Biro LW 49 Filip Cederqvist LW 28 Zemgus Girgensons LW 37 Casey Mittelstadt C 59 Kohen Olischefski RW 63 Isak Rosen RW 13 Lukas Rousek LW 93 Matt Savoie C 53 Jeff Skinner LW 72 Tage Thompson RW 89 Alex Tuch RW 65 Linus Weissbach LW

Defensemen 26 Rasmus Dahlin 4 Jeremy Davies 10 Henri Jokiharju 83 Mats Lindgren 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 20 Lawrence Pilut 25 Owen Power 23 Mattias Samuelsson

Goaltenders 41 Craig Anderson 47 Malcolm Subban 40 Beck Warm

