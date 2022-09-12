Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #159 – Shape Up Or Ship Out

Kevin Durso

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The guys are back and talk about John Tortorella‘s comments about the state of the Flyers locker room with training camp right around the corner. They also discuss the thought that a bad start isn’t an option and look into the schedule to see how possible that is.

They also talk about the Flyers Fan Pass ticket promotion and how that is a sign of things to come with attendance.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #159 – Shape Up Or Ship Out

Kevin Durso  •  42s
Flyers
Tortorella: ‘Major Concerns’ with Flyers’ Locker Room
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 8 2022
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #158 – Making Their Voices Heard
Kevin Durso  •  Aug 29 2022
Flyers
Flyers Fans Make Voices Heard in NHL Front Office Rankings Poll
Kevin Durso  •  Aug 18 2022
Flyers
2022 Flyers Offseason: Line Combinations
Jeff Quake  •  Aug 15 2022
Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #157 – Give Me August Hockey
Kevin Durso  •  Aug 15 2022
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #156 – That’s A Lot Of Hard Work
Kevin Durso  •  Aug 1 2022
More Flyers News