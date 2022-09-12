YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #159 – Shape Up Or Ship Out

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The guys are back and talk about John Tortorella‘s comments about the state of the Flyers locker room with training camp right around the corner. They also discuss the thought that a bad start isn’t an option and look into the schedule to see how possible that is.

They also talk about the Flyers Fan Pass ticket promotion and how that is a sign of things to come with attendance.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

