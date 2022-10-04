Flyers

Flyers-Islanders Preview: One More Preseason Game

Kevin Durso

One more game before they count. The Flyers are set to close out the preseason on Tuesday night when they host the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

It’s no secret that injuries are already a key part of the storyline for this Flyers training camp. It’s not just the long-term injuries like week-to-week recoveries for Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier or the season-long injury that will keep Ryan Ellis out once again. There are plenty of players who are being held out of games as a precaution.

Carter Hart and Cam Atkinson are the most notable, having not played during the preseason. Hart is practicing, but recovering from an injury. He had previously said his goal was to play in this final preseason game, but he expects to be ready for the start of the regular season. Atkinson has also been skating regularly, but has a leg up on the rest of the roster having more familiarity with John Tortorella‘s camp style and systems.

As for the players that will participate in the game, it provides one more opportunity to stand out and make a final push at making the team.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

  • Forwards
    • 57 Wade Allison RW
    • 59 Jackson Cates C
    • 49 Noah Cates LW
    • 44 Nick Deslauriers LW
    • 48 Morgan Frost C
    • 13 Kevin Hayes C
    • 42 Hayden Hodgson RW
    • 58 Tanner Laczynski C
    • 21 Scott Laughton C
    • 17 Zack MacEwen C
    • 74 Owen Tippett RW
    • 25 James van Riemsdyk LW
  • Defensemen
    • 47 Ronnie Attard
    • 37 Louie Belpedio
    • 61 Justin Braun
    • 6 Travis Sanheim
    • 24 Nick Seeler
    • 45 Cam York
  • Goaltenders
    • 33 Samuel Ersson
    • 29 Troy Grosenick

The Islanders roster will be revealed closer to game time.

Topics  
