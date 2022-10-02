Flyers

Flyers-Islanders Preview: Tortorella Debuts on Bench

Kevin Durso

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For four games, John Tortorella has watched the preseason action from above. On Sunday night, he’ll be on the bench for the first time, as the preseason already starts to wind down.

The Flyers take on the New York Islanders on the road at 7 p.m.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

  • Forwards
    • 57 Wade Allison RW
    • 22 Adam Brooks C
    • 59 Jackson Cates C
    • 49 Noah Cates LW
    • 44 Nick Deslauriers LW
    • 52 Tyson Foerster W
    • 48 Morgan Frost C
    • 42 Hayden Hodgson RW
    • 58 Tanner Laczynski C
    • 21 Scott Laughton C
    • 62 Olle Lycksell C/W
    • 74 Owen Tippett RW
    • 71 Max Willman C/LW
  • Defensemen
    • 37 Louis Belpedio
    • 61 Justin Braun
    • 8 Kevin Connauton
    • 77 Tony DeAngelo
    • 50 Adam Ginning
    • 45 Cam York
    • 54 Egor Zamula
  • Goaltenders
    • 33 Samuel Ersson
    • 29 Troy Grosenick
    • 35 Pat Nagle

The Islanders roster will not be known until warmups.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Islanders Preview: Tortorella Debuts on Bench

Kevin Durso  •  7s
Flyers
Sandstrom Hurt as Bruins Blank Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 1 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Bruins Preview: Trimmed Roster Means More Focus on Battles
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 1 2022
Flyers
Flyers Notes: Team Makes Cuts, Tortorella on Captaincy, Young Players, Goalies, and More
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2022
Flyers
Strome Scores Twice as Capitals Defeat Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 28 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Capitals Preview: First Look at More Regulars
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 28 2022
Flyers
Biro Nets 2, Sabres Down Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Sep 28 2022
More Flyers News