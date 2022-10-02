Flyers-Islanders Preview: Tortorella Debuts on Bench

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For four games, John Tortorella has watched the preseason action from above. On Sunday night, he’ll be on the bench for the first time, as the preseason already starts to wind down.

The Flyers take on the New York Islanders on the road at 7 p.m.

Here is the Flyers roster for the game:

Forwards 57 Wade Allison RW 22 Adam Brooks C 59 Jackson Cates C 49 Noah Cates LW 44 Nick Deslauriers LW 52 Tyson Foerster W 48 Morgan Frost C 42 Hayden Hodgson RW 58 Tanner Laczynski C 21 Scott Laughton C 62 Olle Lycksell C/W 74 Owen Tippett RW 71 Max Willman C/LW

Defensemen 37 Louis Belpedio 61 Justin Braun 8 Kevin Connauton 77 Tony DeAngelo 50 Adam Ginning 45 Cam York 54 Egor Zamula

Goaltenders 33 Samuel Ersson 29 Troy Grosenick 35 Pat Nagle



The Islanders roster will not be known until warmups.