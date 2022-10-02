Flyers-Islanders Preview: Tortorella Debuts on Bench

For four games, John Tortorella has watched the preseason action from above. On Sunday night, he’ll be on the bench for the first time, as the preseason already starts to wind down.
The Flyers take on the New York Islanders on the road at 7 p.m.
Here is the Flyers roster for the game:
- Forwards
- 57 Wade Allison RW
- 22 Adam Brooks C
- 59 Jackson Cates C
- 49 Noah Cates LW
- 44 Nick Deslauriers LW
- 52 Tyson Foerster W
- 48 Morgan Frost C
- 42 Hayden Hodgson RW
- 58 Tanner Laczynski C
- 21 Scott Laughton C
- 62 Olle Lycksell C/W
- 74 Owen Tippett RW
- 71 Max Willman C/LW
- Defensemen
- 37 Louis Belpedio
- 61 Justin Braun
- 8 Kevin Connauton
- 77 Tony DeAngelo
- 50 Adam Ginning
- 45 Cam York
- 54 Egor Zamula
- Goaltenders
- 33 Samuel Ersson
- 29 Troy Grosenick
- 35 Pat Nagle
The Islanders roster will not be known until warmups.