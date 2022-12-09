Flyers

Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 28 Preview

Kevin Durso
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Flyers were on the road. That night, they suffered their 10th straight loss against the Islanders, a streak that was snapped when they opened a five-game homestand. On the homestand, they went 2-3-0, and while there continued to be some positives to pull from games, John Tortorella also felt it was time for the team to get away.

A four-game road trip gets underway on Friday night as the Flyers face off against the Vegas Golden Knights, the team sitting atop the Western Conference.

Game time is 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPVegas Golden KnightsGPGAP
Kevin Hayes2791928Jack Eichel26131629
Travis Konecny21101323Chandler Stephenson2861622
Joel Farabee2751015Shea Theodore2841822
Tony DeAngelo2641014Jonathan Marchessault28111021
Ivan Provorov2711112Mark Stone2891221

Kevin Hayes continues to pick up points as one of the few consistent producers on the offense. He’s up to three goals and six points in the last five games, in which the Flyers have scored just 12 goals.

Jonathan Marchessault enters the game on a three-game goal scoring streak and has four goals in the last six games after going the previous nine games with just one goal. 

Carter Hart was solid once again despite being on the wrong end of Wednesday’s result. Hart made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss to Washington.

Adin Hill made 24 saves on 25 shots in a win over Detroit last Saturday in his last start. Hill had lost three straight starts prior to that dating back to Nov. 5. This is just Hill’s 10th start of the season and fifth in the last month.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)

Golden Knights Scratches: Brett Howden (injury), Jack Eichel (injury), Alex Pietrangelo (personal), Ben Hutton (healthy), Michael Amadio (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Cam York makes his season debut as Tony DeAngelo comes out of the lineup. DeAngelo has been banged up of late. No other changes are being made to the lineup.
  • Golden Knights: Jack Eichel has missed the last two games, but is a game-time decision for Friday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Golden Knights (16th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Golden Knights (25th)
  • Recent History vs. Golden Knights
    • March 8, 2022 – Flyers 2, Golden Knights 1 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 10, 2021 – Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3 (at VGK)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
    • James van Riemsdyk: 7 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 8 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Travis Konecny: 8 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 2-1-0, 3.03 GAA, .928 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

