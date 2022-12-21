Konecny Scores 2, Flyers Defeat Blue Jackets

In the first game of the season, Travis Konecny scored two goals. Despite an injury that disrupted part of his season, Konecny has been arguably the most consistent Flyers player all season.
Since returning from the injury on Dec. 1, Konecny has points in eight of 10 games, including a two-goal showing on Tuesday night as the Flyers claimed a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center.
For the first 12 minutes of the game, play was mostly uneventful with a few quality shots on goal. Just shy of the 13-minute mark, Johnny Gaudreau weaved his way through the Flyers defense and drew a penalty.
On the ensuing power play, it was the Flyers taking advantage of an opportunity. Konecny moved in one-on-one on a rush and made a move to the middle of the ice before putting a shot past Daniil Tarasov to make it 1-0 with the shorthanded goal at 13:58.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-8 Flyers.
Columbus got the game tied at 5:58 of the second period. A point shot by Jake Christiansen was niftily deflected by Kirill Marchenko to even things up at one.
Just under three minutes later, Columbus grabbed the lead as Kent Johnson finished on a two-on-one for his eighth goal of the season at 8:41.
It took the Flyers less than two minutes to get the game tied back up at two. At 10:04, Morgan Frost scored his sixth goal of the season with a shot from the left circle.
The Flyers got a power play moments later and shortly after it expired, grabbed the lead. Owen Tippett made a nice move at the blue line to create space, then executed a give-and-go with Joel Farabee to score his ninth goal of the season at 14:18.
Through two periods, shots were 26-20 Flyers.
Early in the third, the Flyers extended the lead to two. It was Konecny scoring again for his 14th of the season and second of the game, completing a rush with a great move and backhander over Tarasov.
With 8:47 to play, Columbus closed to within one as Andrew Peeke scored with a nice shot off a rush. But late in the game, the Flyers put it away getting an empty-net goal from Tippett for his second of the night and 10th of the season with 1:19 to go.
Carter Hart finished the game with 29 saves on 32 shots in the win. Tarasov made 34 saves on 38 shots.
In addition to Konecny’s two-goal game, Cam York had two assists.
The Flyers hit the road for their next game, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.
