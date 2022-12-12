YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #166 – Stealing Points & Chasing History

The guys are back to discuss the latest in Flyers hockey. Another week has come and gone and the Flyers went 1-1-1 finishing up a five-game homestand and hitting the road for four games. The guys break down the games, the lack of scoring talent, and how little room for error the defense has.
The guys also go around the league and look at some history being made, including Alex Ovechkin‘s chase for 800, Mitch Marner‘s point streak, and some of the leaders in the league.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.