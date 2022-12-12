Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #166 – Stealing Points & Chasing History

Kevin Durso

The guys are back to discuss the latest in Flyers hockey. Another week has come and gone and the Flyers went 1-1-1 finishing up a five-game homestand and hitting the road for four games. The guys break down the games, the lack of scoring talent, and how little room for error the defense has.

The guys also go around the league and look at some history being made, including Alex Ovechkin‘s chase for 800, Mitch Marner‘s point streak, and some of the leaders in the league.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
Kevin Durso

