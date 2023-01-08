Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 40 Preview

The Flyers returned home and continued their solid play in a convincing win over the Arizona Coyotes, pushing their winning streak to four games. The chance for a fifth straight win comes on Sunday night.
The competition gets tougher once again, as the Flyers start a busy week ahead with Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Kevin Hayes had just two assists in his previous nine games to close out December, but since the start of 2023 has scored a goal and added four assists for five points in the last two games.
Auston Matthews hasn’t been lighting it up with goals on the same pace as last season, but he remains the driving force in the Toronto offense. Matthews is on a four-game points streak with two goals and four assists.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart returned after missing three games and picked up the win on Thursday, making 21 saves on 23 shots.
Matt Murray is expected to start for the Leafs. Murray took the loss in his last start on Thursday, allowing five goals on 26 shots to the Seattle Kraken.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)
Maple Leafs Scratches: Jake Muzzin (injury), Victor Mete (injury), Nick Robertson (injury), Wayne Simmonds (healthy), Jordie Benn (healthy), Conor Timmins (healthy)
TV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network