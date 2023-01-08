Flyers

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 40 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) battles for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena
The Flyers returned home and continued their solid play in a convincing win over the Arizona Coyotes, pushing their winning streak to four games. The chance for a fifth straight win comes on Sunday night.

The competition gets tougher once again, as the Flyers start a busy week ahead with Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPToronto Maple LeafsGPGAP
Travis Konecny33202040Auston Matthews40192746
Kevin Hayes38102535Mitch Marner40153146
Tony DeAngelo3471623William Nylander40222345
Owen Tippett3412921John Tavares40181937
Joel Farabee3981321Michael Bunting40131629
Players to watch

Kevin Hayes had just two assists in his previous nine games to close out December, but since the start of 2023 has scored a goal and added four assists for five points in the last two games.

Auston Matthews hasn’t been lighting it up with goals on the same pace as last season, but he remains the driving force in the Toronto offense. Matthews is on a four-game points streak with two goals and four assists.

Goalie matchup

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart returned after missing three games and picked up the win on Thursday, making 21 saves on 23 shots.

Matt Murray is expected to start for the Leafs. Murray took the loss in his last start on Thursday, allowing five goals on 26 shots to the Seattle Kraken. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)

Maple Leafs lines

Maple Leafs Scratches: Jake Muzzin (injury), Victor Mete (injury), Nick Robertson (injury), Wayne Simmonds (healthy), Jordie Benn (healthy), Conor Timmins (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers are expected to use the same lineup as Thursday night’s win over Arizona.
  • Maple Leafs: No changes are expected for Toronto following their 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday night.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Maple Leafs (8th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Maple Leafs (17th)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • Dec. 22, 2022 – Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (at TOR)
    • Nov. 2, 2022 – Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2 (at TOR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
    • James van Riemsdyk: 19 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Travis Konecny: 17 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 21 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Scott Laughton: 15 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 P
    • Carter Hart: 5 GP, 2-3-0, 3.57 GAA, .891 SV%

Where to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

