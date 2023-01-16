Flyers vs. Bruins: Game 44 Preview

The Flyers have something in common with their opponent on Monday afternoon. They have gained 14 points in the standings since the holiday break. The team that joins them on that front is the Boston Bruins, who have been gaining points at will all season.
The Bruins are on pace for a historical season-long performance. They enter Monday’s game with a 33-5-4 record in 42 games, on track for 64 wins and 136 points in the standings. Both would be NHL records.
Meanwhile, the Flyers have won seven of their last eight games since the holiday break and get a test in the NHL’s leading team.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Scott Laughton has been very involved in the scoring of late. In the last two games, he has five points. In the last eight games, he has four goals and six assists for 10 points.
David Pastrnak has been the Bruins leader offensively all season. After being held scoreless in the Winter Classic, Pastrnak has followed that up with eight goals and one assist in the last five games.
Carter Hart is expected to get another start in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 39 saves on 40 shots against Washington in his last game on Saturday. He has won three of his four starts since returning from injury.
Linus Ullmark is expected to start for Boston. Ullmark has been among the NHL league leaders in all major goaltending categories all season. A loss to Seattle on Jan. 12 snapped a personal five-game winning streak, but he rebounded with 18 saves on 21 shots in a win over Toronto on Saturday.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Jake DeBrusk (injury), Jakub Zboril (healthy)