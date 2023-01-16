Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins: Game 44 Preview

Kevin Durso
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) lets go with a shot past Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) during the first period at TD Garden.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers have something in common with their opponent on Monday afternoon. They have gained 14 points in the standings since the holiday break. The team that joins them on that front is the Boston Bruins, who have been gaining points at will all season.

The Bruins are on pace for a historical season-long performance. They enter Monday’s game with a 33-5-4 record in 42 games, on track for 64 wins and 136 points in the standings. Both would be NHL records.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have won seven of their last eight games since the holiday break and get a test in the NHL’s leading team.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPBoston BruinsGPGAP
Travis Konecny37242246David Pastrnak42332659
Kevin Hayes42102737Brad Marchand34132538
Tony DeAngelo3871825Patrice Bergeron42161834
Joel Farabee4391625David Krejci37112031
Scott Laughton39111425Jake DeBrusk36161430
Players to watch

Scott Laughton has been very involved in the scoring of late. In the last two games, he has five points. In the last eight games, he has four goals and six assists for 10 points.

David Pastrnak has been the Bruins leader offensively all season. After being held scoreless in the Winter Classic, Pastrnak has followed that up with eight goals and one assist in the last five games.

Goalie matchup

Carter Hart is expected to get another start in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 39 saves on 40 shots against Washington in his last game on Saturday. He has won three of his four starts since returning from injury.

Linus Ullmark is expected to start for Boston. Ullmark has been among the NHL league leaders in all major goaltending categories all season. A loss to Seattle on Jan. 12 snapped a personal five-game winning streak, but he rebounded with 18 saves on 21 shots in a win over Toronto on Saturday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Bruins lines

Bruins Scratches: Jake DeBrusk (injury), Jakub Zboril (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected from the team’s 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday.
  • Bruins: No lineup changes are expected following the Bruins win over Toronto.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Bruins (4th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Bruins (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • James van Riemsdyk: 47 GP, 18 G, 19 A, 37 P
    • Travis Konecny: 23 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 27 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 24 GP, 0 G, 12 A, 12 P
    • Carter Hart: 12 GP, 4-6-2, 3.72 GAA, .883 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

