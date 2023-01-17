Flyers

Flyers vs. Ducks: Game 45 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
After winning seven of their previous eight games, facing the NHL’s best team on Monday went about as well as expected. The Flyers were given a huge reality check once again on the gap between the top team in the league and where they stand. Luckily, the team gets right back on the ice just over 24 hours later, and this time, they face a team at the other end of the standings.

The Anaheim Ducks suffered an overtime loss in Pittsburgh on Monday night and now head to Philadelphia. Their 12-27-5 record and 29 points in the standings ranks 30th out of 32 teams in the NHL.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPAnaheim DucksGPGAP
Travis Konecny38242246Troy Terry44122436
Kevin Hayes43102737Trevor Zegras44142034
Scott Laughton40111425Mason McTavish4491827
Joel Farabee4491625Adam Henrique43141024
Tony DeAngelo3971825Ryan Strome44101222
Players to watch

Joel Farabee had a three-game points streak entering Monday’s game and was starting to find ways to pick up points. Since the start of 2023, Farabee has three goals and four assists for seven points in seven games.

Trevor Zegras remains a bright spot in the Anaheim lineup. Since being held without a point for four straight games leading into the holiday break, Zegras has returned with four goals and five assists for nine points in his last nine games.

Goalie matchup

The Flyers are not holding a morning skate, so no official decision will be known until closer to game time, but expect Samuel Ersson to get the start. Ersson did enter in relief of Carter Hart on Monday and made 11 saves on 13 shots. Ersson also faced the Ducks on Jan. 2 and made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start for the Ducks. Stolarz last started on Jan. 6, making 37 saves on 41 shots in a win over the Sharks. He entered in relief of John Gibson on Jan. 11, stopping all 16 shots faced. The former Flyers netminder would be making just his ninth start of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Ducks lines

Ducks Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Isac Lundestrom (injury), Derek Grant (injury), Justin Kirkland (injury), Colton White (healthy), Nathan Beaulieu (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Again, with no morning skate, any lineup decisions will be known closer to game time. No changes are expected for the Flyers.
  • Ducks: No changes are expected for the Ducks from Monday’s lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Ducks (30th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Ducks (30th)
  • Recent History vs. Ducks
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
    • Kevin Hayes: 15 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 10 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Scott Laughton: 10 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .941 SV%
    • Samuel Ersson: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .966 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
