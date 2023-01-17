Flyers vs. Ducks: Game 45 Preview

After winning seven of their previous eight games, facing the NHL’s best team on Monday went about as well as expected. The Flyers were given a huge reality check once again on the gap between the top team in the league and where they stand. Luckily, the team gets right back on the ice just over 24 hours later, and this time, they face a team at the other end of the standings.
The Anaheim Ducks suffered an overtime loss in Pittsburgh on Monday night and now head to Philadelphia. Their 12-27-5 record and 29 points in the standings ranks 30th out of 32 teams in the NHL.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee had a three-game points streak entering Monday’s game and was starting to find ways to pick up points. Since the start of 2023, Farabee has three goals and four assists for seven points in seven games.
Trevor Zegras remains a bright spot in the Anaheim lineup. Since being held without a point for four straight games leading into the holiday break, Zegras has returned with four goals and five assists for nine points in his last nine games.
The Flyers are not holding a morning skate, so no official decision will be known until closer to game time, but expect Samuel Ersson to get the start. Ersson did enter in relief of Carter Hart on Monday and made 11 saves on 13 shots. Ersson also faced the Ducks on Jan. 2 and made 28 saves on 29 shots in the win.
Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start for the Ducks. Stolarz last started on Jan. 6, making 37 saves on 41 shots in a win over the Sharks. He entered in relief of John Gibson on Jan. 11, stopping all 16 shots faced. The former Flyers netminder would be making just his ninth start of the season.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Ducks Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Isac Lundestrom (injury), Derek Grant (injury), Justin Kirkland (injury), Colton White (healthy), Nathan Beaulieu (healthy)