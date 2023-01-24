Flyers

Flyers vs. Kings: Game 49 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) battle for the puck in the first period of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In the time since the Flyers last met the Los Angeles Kings, on New Year’s Eve 2022, the team has certainly been busy. Tuesday’s game between the two teams will be the Flyers’ 12th in the month of January.

So far, the Flyers are 7-4-0 in the 11 games this month. Add in the two games in California prior to 2023 and they have won nine of their last 13 games. But the last handful of games have shown some wear and tear on the Flyers, as they have lost three of their last five.

Meanwhile, the Kings also started 2023 on a roll with wins in four of five before dropping three straight games. They just got back into the win column on Sunday with a win over Chicago in the second game of their current six-game road trip.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPLos Angeles KingsGPGAP
Travis Konecny42242549Kevin Fiala49163349
Kevin Hayes47152843Anze Kopitar49122537
Scott Laughton44121628Phillip Danault49132134
Tony DeAngelo4372128Viktor Arvidsson44122133
Joel Farabee4891625Adrian Kempe49191231
Players to Watch

Kevin Hayes continues to pile up points of late. He scored two power-play goals in the Flyers loss to Winnipeg on Sunday and has five goals in his last four games. 

Adrian Kempe has been among the Kings’ leaders all season. In the last six games, Kempe has four goals and six points.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was outstanding in his last start on Saturday in Detroit, making 30 saves on 31 shots in the win. That snapped a two-game losing streak for Hart.

Pheonix Copley is expected to start for the Kings. Copley made 18 saves on 19 shots in a win over Chicago in his last start. Copley enters the game with wins in four of his last six starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Kings Lines

Kings Scratches: Gabriel Vilardi (injury), Carl Grundstrom (injury), Trevor Moore (injury), Arthur Kaliyev (injury), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy), Alex Turcotte (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the lineup.
  • Kings: Gabriel Vilardi will not be with the team due to an upper-body injury expected to keep him out for the remainder of the road trip. No other changes are being made to the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (27th), Kings (10th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (19th), Kings (27th)
  • Recent History vs. Kings
    • Dec. 31, 2022 – Flyers 4, Kings 2 (at LA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Kings
    • Kevin Hayes: 13 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P
    • James van Riemsdyk: 20 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Scott Laughton: 11 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 1-0-0, 2.40 GAA, .926 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
