Flyers vs. Kings: Game 49 Preview

In the time since the Flyers last met the Los Angeles Kings, on New Year’s Eve 2022, the team has certainly been busy. Tuesday’s game between the two teams will be the Flyers’ 12th in the month of January.
So far, the Flyers are 7-4-0 in the 11 games this month. Add in the two games in California prior to 2023 and they have won nine of their last 13 games. But the last handful of games have shown some wear and tear on the Flyers, as they have lost three of their last five.
Meanwhile, the Kings also started 2023 on a roll with wins in four of five before dropping three straight games. They just got back into the win column on Sunday with a win over Chicago in the second game of their current six-game road trip.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Kevin Hayes continues to pile up points of late. He scored two power-play goals in the Flyers loss to Winnipeg on Sunday and has five goals in his last four games.
Adrian Kempe has been among the Kings’ leaders all season. In the last six games, Kempe has four goals and six points.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was outstanding in his last start on Saturday in Detroit, making 30 saves on 31 shots in the win. That snapped a two-game losing streak for Hart.
Pheonix Copley is expected to start for the Kings. Copley made 18 saves on 19 shots in a win over Chicago in his last start. Copley enters the game with wins in four of his last six starts.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Kings Scratches: Gabriel Vilardi (injury), Carl Grundstrom (injury), Trevor Moore (injury), Arthur Kaliyev (injury), Tobias Bjornfot (healthy), Alex Turcotte (healthy)