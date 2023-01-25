Kings Down Flyers on Fiala’s OT Goal

After both teams went on a scoring spree in the first two periods, the third period turned into a chess match between the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. It carried into overtime, where one opportunity for the Flyers proved to be a close call, and the one the other way for the Kings proved to be the dagger.
Scott Laughton hit the post and Tony DeAngelo had his chance on the rebound stopped by Pheonix Copley. On a two-on-one the other way, Kevin Fiala fired home the game-winning goal at 1:09 of overtime to hand the Flyers a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.
The Kings opened with the better of the play, but a power play allowed the Flyers to get an opportunity. Shortly after the man-advantage expired, a broken play off a zone entry allowed Owen Tippett to feed James van Riemsdyk for the opening goal, his eighth of the season, at 5:50.
The Kings got the game tied seconds into their first power play of the game. At 9:21, just four seconds after the face-off, Anze Kopitar fired a one-timer to make it a 1-1 game.
The Flyers responded quickly, just 1:06 later, as Wade Allison got a step on the Los Angeles defense and stayed with the play to put home his own rebound for his seventh goal of the season to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead.
It took the Kings just 1:13 to get the game tied up again. It was Kopitar again, scoring his second of the game and 14th of the season after taking a feed from behind the net by Adrian Kempe.
Through 20 minutes, shots were also even at 14-14.
The second period opened with a pair of penalties on the Flyers separated by just six seconds. The Flyers killed off both penalties.
Midway through the period, the Flyers got the lead once again. A deflection went right to Rasmus Ristolainen in front and he put home the backhand to make it a 3-2 game with his second goal of the season at 10:37.
With 1:24 remaining in the period, the Kings tied things up. A turnover by DeAngelo quickly ended up in the back of the Flyers net as Samuel Fagemo went bardown with a shot from the slot to make it 3-3.
Through two periods, shots were 25-21 Los Angeles.
The Kings controlled most of the third period, though the Flyers made a push late. Despite that, neither team could score and the game headed for overtime. Shots through regulation time were 35-30 Los Angeles.
In overtime, it took just 1:09 for the Kings to claim the win. At one end of the ice, on a partial two-on-one, Laughton cut to the middle of the ice and fired a shot that hit iron. The rebound came out to DeAngelo, and he was unable to get it by the pad of Copley. As DeAngelo was taken down behind the play, the Kings moved up on a two-on-one and Fiala opted to keep and shoot for the winner, his 17th of the season.
Copley made 28 saves on 31 shots in the win. Carter Hart made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.
For the Flyers, van Riemsdyk and Ivan Provorov each had two points. Kopitar and Fiala each had multi-point games for the Kings.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m.
