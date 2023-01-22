YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #170 – Stuck In The Middle

Flyers

The guys are back with a new episode of the YWT Podcast. This week, the guys discuss the Flyers, Pride Night, and Ivan Provorov‘s choice to skip warmups. They also look at the games from this week, including wins over Anaheim and Detroit.

They discuss the Flyers place in the standings as the All-Star break approaches and the constant state of being stuck in the middle – not good enough to contend for a Stanley Cup, not bad enough to get a lottery pick.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they discuss these topics and more.

Kevin Durso

