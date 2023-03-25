Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 72 Preview

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
On the Flyers current seven-game homestand, already through five games, there have been several moments that could be the dawning of the new era for the Orange and Black. Career firsts and resilient performances have created an energy in the locker room.
Before this homestand, the Flyers had opened the post-deadline portion of the 2022-23 season against the Detroit Red Wings, earning a 3-1 win. On Saturday afternoon, the Red Wings are back in town for the final game of the season series, where the Flyers can earn a sweep.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Joel Farabee enters Saturday’s game on a four-game goal streak. After going 26 games without a goal and with just four assists in that time, the Flyers winger has picked up six total points in the last four games.
Dylan Larkin is also on a four-game points streak entering Saturday’s game. In 11 games in the month of March, Larkin has four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Larkin has been held without a point just twice in the month of March, one of those games coming on March 5 against the Flyers.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 20 saves on 24 shots in regulation and overtime before making two more saves in the shootout to secure the win against the Wild on Thursday. Hart has also been in goal for both wins against Detroit this season, making 25 saves on 26 shots on March 5 and 30 saves on 31 shots on Jan. 21.
Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for Detroit. Nedeljkovic makes his first NHL start since Dec. 8, when he allowed five goals on 41 shots in a loss to Florida. Nedeljkovic entered in relief on Thursday and took the loss allowing one goal on nine shots in the final 24:26.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Nick Deslauriers (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)
Red Wings Scratches: Robby Fabbri (injury), Michael Rasmussen (injury), Mark Pysyk (injury), Ben Chiarot (injury), Gustav Lindstrom (injury), Ville Husso (injury), Filip Zadina (injury)