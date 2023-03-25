Flyers

Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 72 Preview

Kevin Durso

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) controls the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

On the Flyers current seven-game homestand, already through five games, there have been several moments that could be the dawning of the new era for the Orange and Black. Career firsts and resilient performances have created an energy in the locker room.

Before this homestand, the Flyers had opened the post-deadline portion of the 2022-23 season against the Detroit Red Wings, earning a 3-1 win. On Saturday afternoon, the Red Wings are back in town for the final game of the season series, where the Flyers can earn a sweep.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPDetroit Red WingsGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Dylan Larkin70264268
Kevin Hayes70173451David Perron71162844
Owen Tippett66211839Dominik Kubalik70182341
Scott Laughton67172239Lucas Raymond63162339
Tony DeAngelo64102939Filip Hronek6092938
Players to Watch

Joel Farabee enters Saturday’s game on a four-game goal streak. After going 26 games without a goal and with just four assists in that time, the Flyers winger has picked up six total points in the last four games.

Dylan Larkin is also on a four-game points streak entering Saturday’s game. In 11 games in the month of March, Larkin has four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Larkin has been held without a point just twice in the month of March, one of those games coming on March 5 against the Flyers. 

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 20 saves on 24 shots in regulation and overtime before making two more saves in the shootout to secure the win against the Wild on Thursday. Hart has also been in goal for both wins against Detroit this season, making 25 saves on 26 shots on March 5 and 30 saves on 31 shots on Jan. 21.

Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for Detroit. Nedeljkovic makes his first NHL start since Dec. 8, when he allowed five goals on 41 shots in a loss to Florida. Nedeljkovic entered in relief on Thursday and took the loss allowing one goal on nine shots in the final 24:26.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Nick Deslauriers (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)

Red Wings Lines

Red Wings Scratches: Robby Fabbri (injury), Michael Rasmussen (injury), Mark Pysyk (injury), Ben Chiarot (injury), Gustav Lindstrom (injury), Ville Husso (injury), Filip Zadina (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Deslauriers was a late scratch on Thursday with an upper-body injury. He is not expected to play on Saturday after missing Friday’s practice. No other changes are expected.
  • Red Wings: Filip Zadina will come out of the lineup with an injury. Adam Erne will return after missing the last two games. Gustav Lindstrom could be added to the lineup as a game-time decision.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Red Wings (19th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Red Wings (19th)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • March 5, 2023 – Flyers 3, Red Wings 1
    • Jan. 21, 2023 – Flyers 2, Red Wings 1
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
    • James van Riemsdyk: 31 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 P
    • Scott Laughton: 15 GP, 7 G, 4 A, 11 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 20 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 29 GP, 2 G, 17 A, 19 P
    • Carter Hart: 9 GP, 6-3-0, 2.57 GAA, .916 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 72 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  4h
Flyers
Flyers Down Wild in Shootout
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 23 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild: Game 71 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  14h
Flyers
Flyers 4-Goal 2nd Leads Way Against Panthers
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 21 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Panthers: Game 70 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 21 2023
Flyers
Development Path for Noah Cates Could Replicate Couturier for Flyers
Jeff Quake  •  Mar 20 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #176 – Tip of the Iceberg
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 19 2023
More Flyers News