Flyers, Hart Blank Detroit for Season Sweep

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

All season long, Carter Hart has been the catalyst behind much of the Flyers positive results on the ice. On Saturday afternoon, he delivered another positive result against the Detroit Red Wings.

For the third time this season, Hart was victorious against Detroit, posting a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 win for the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Red Wings had two great chances to capitalize in the first, getting two early power plays, including a four-minute power play after a high-stick by Tony DeAngelo. The Flyers killed off all six minutes and started to apply pressure in the latter half of the period.

Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes, while the Red Wings held an 8-6 advantage in shots.

Halfway through the second period, the Flyers got on the board first. Owen Tippett got a chance on net and the rebound went right to Kieffer Bellows for his third goal of the season to make it 1-0 at 10:10.

In the final minutes of the period, the Flyers had a power play, but a penalty to Tyson Foerster created 10 seconds of 4-on-4. Off the ensuing face-off, the Flyers got an odd-man rush and capitalized.

Scott Laughton raced ahead with the puck and fired home his 18th goal of the season to make it 2-0 with 35.7 seconds left.

Through two periods, shots were 16-14 Detroit.

The two second-period goals held up for the Flyers, as Hart stood tall on two penalty kills in the third period to complete the shutout.

With 1:19 remaining, Foerster capped off the win with an empty-net goal, his third of the season.

Hart’s 29-save shutout also marked his fourth straight win. Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

Laughton had a goal and an assist to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.

The Flyers close out the seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Red Wings0000
Flyers0213

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • No Scoring

2nd Period

  • PHI Kieffer Bellows (3) (Owen Tippett, Scott Laughton) 10:10
  • PHI Scott Laughton (18) (Rasmus Ristolainen) 19:24

3rd Period

  • PHI Tyson Foerster (3) EN (Joel Farabee, Noah Cates) 18:41

Game Statistics

Red WingsFlyers
Shots2922
Power Play0/70/3
Hits2722
Faceoff %51.8%48.2%
Giveaways47
Takeaways109
Blocked Shots820
Penalty Minutes614
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

