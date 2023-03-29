Frost, Flyers Down Canadiens for 4th Straight Win

Throughout the homestand, the Flyers have had numerous young players step up and start to show signs of potential. On Tuesday night, it was Morgan Frost‘s turn.
Frost had two goals, including the go-ahead goal with 2:15 remaining in the third, as the Flyers closed out a seven-game homestand with their fourth straight win, 3-2, over the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center.
The first period featured no scoring, but both teams did have close chances. Kevin Hayes was stopped on a breakaway and Brendan Gallagher hit the post with a shot.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-8 Montreal.
The Flyers got a power play early in the second, and just seconds after it expired, grabbed the game’s first goal.
After a blocked shot stung Rafael Harvey-Pinard, preventing him from getting off the ice and keeping up with the play, the Flyers finally went to work and got a cross-ice pass from Hayes to Frost, who buried the shot for his 15th goal of the season at 3:41.
The Canadiens tied the game at 9:39 of the period, as a turnover off the face-off by Scott Laughton went right to Gallagher, who fired high over Felix Sandstrom to make it a 1-1 game with his seventh goal of the season.
Through two periods, shots were 23-19 Montreal.
For most of the third period, scoring chances were at a premium. Finally, with 2:15 to play, the Flyers got an opportunity on an odd-man rush and finished.
Frost scored his second goal of the game and 16th of the season with a shot off the two-on-one, making it a 2-1 game.
Just 29 seconds later, with the Montreal net empty, Owen Tippett finished things off with the empty-net goal. Harvey-Pinard got the margin back to one with 22.4 seconds remaining in the third with his 13th goal of the season.
Sandstrom made 27 saves on 29 shots in the win. Cayden Primeau made 24 saves on 26 shots in the loss.
The Flyers head on the road for their next game on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.