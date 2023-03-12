Flyers Take 3rd Straight Loss, Fall to Penguins

The Flyers three-game road trip ended in similar fashion to the first two games. A struggle to score and take advantage of special teams opportunities proved costly in a competitive game. The lone power-play tally proved to be the difference for the Penguins.
The Flyers suffered their third straight loss, 5-1, to the Penguins on Saturday afternoon.
The Penguins got on the board at 5:52. A shot by Marcus Pettersson was deflected by Rickard Rakell for his 22nd goal of the season to make it 1-0.
The Flyers tied the game at 10:04. Off a rush, Kieffer Bellows fired a shot that beat Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season to make it 1-1.
Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 14-6 lead in shots.
The Penguins re-gained the lead with a power-play goal at 6:49. After Owen Tippett blocked a shot and was in pain on the ice, the Penguins essentially had a 5-on-3 and took advantage with Sidney Crosby scoring his 29th goal of the season to make it 2-1.
Through two periods, shots were even, 21-21.
In the third, the Flyers had two power-play chances to tie the game. After failing to score, the Penguins essentially put the game away at 14:24 as Jason Zucker scored on a deflection to make it 3-1.
Jake Guentzel added an empty-net goal at 18:22 and Mikael Granlund added another goal 42 seconds later to cap the scoring.
DeSmith made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win. Carter Hart made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss.
Guentzel, Granlund and Pettersson each finished with two points in the win.
Box Score