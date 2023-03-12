Flyers

Flyers Take 3rd Straight Loss, Fall to Penguins

Kevin Durso
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (left) reacts after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh won 5-1.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers three-game road trip ended in similar fashion to the first two games. A struggle to score and take advantage of special teams opportunities proved costly in a competitive game. The lone power-play tally proved to be the difference for the Penguins.

The Flyers suffered their third straight loss, 5-1, to the Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

The Penguins got on the board at 5:52. A shot by Marcus Pettersson was deflected by Rickard Rakell for his 22nd goal of the season to make it 1-0.

The Flyers tied the game at 10:04. Off a rush, Kieffer Bellows fired a shot that beat Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 14-6 lead in shots.

The Penguins re-gained the lead with a power-play goal at 6:49. After Owen Tippett blocked a shot and was in pain on the ice, the Penguins essentially had a 5-on-3 and took advantage with Sidney Crosby scoring his 29th goal of the season to make it 2-1.

Through two periods, shots were even, 21-21.

In the third, the Flyers had two power-play chances to tie the game. After failing to score, the Penguins essentially put the game away at 14:24 as Jason Zucker scored on a deflection to make it 3-1.

Jake Guentzel added an empty-net goal at 18:22 and Mikael Granlund added another goal 42 seconds later to cap the scoring.

DeSmith made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win. Carter Hart made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

Guentzel, Granlund and Pettersson each finished with two points in the win.

Box Score

123T
Flyers1001
Penguins1135

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PIT Rickard Rakell (22) (Marcus Pettersson, Mikael Granlund) 5:52
  • PHI Kieffer Bellows (2) (Justin Braun) 10:04

2nd Period

  • PIT Sidney Crosby (29) PP (Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang) 6:49

3rd Period

  • PIT Jason Zucker (23) (Pettersson, Evgeni Malkin) 14:24
  • PIT Guentzel (27) EN (Jeff Carter, Brian Dumoulin) 18:22
  • PIT Granlund (10) (Dmitry Kulikov, Jan Rutta) 19:04

Game Statistics

FlyersPenguins
Shots3232
Power Play0/31/4
Hits3034
Faceoff %50.9%49.1%
Giveaways113
Takeaways911
Blocked Shots1812
Penalty Minutes86
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
