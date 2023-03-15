Flyers Losing Streak Hits 4 in Loss to Vegas

The stretch run of the season for the Flyers will feature many teams with their sights set beyond the conclusion of the regular season. Tuesday’s opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, opened up a seven-game homestand for the Flyers that will feature three teams firmly in the playoff picture and another handful that are still lingering in the playoff race.
After trailing by three goals early in the third, the Flyers rallied to pull to within one, falling short and suffering their fourth straight loss, 5-3, to Vegas at Wells Fargo Center.
The Golden Knights killed off an early penalty and took advantage of an opportunity moments later.
After a turnover, Pavel Dorofeyev got to the front of the crease and lifted a shot over Felix Sandstrom for his second goal of the season to make it 1-0 Vegas at 8:34.
Shots in the first period were 11-9 Vegas.
Early in the second, Vegas got their first power play of the game and made quick work of it. After a quick passing play, Ivan Barbashev was in front of the net to deflect a Shea Theodore shot for the power-play goal, making it 2-0 Vegas at 1:58.
The Flyers got on the board at 8:10, as they were able to cap off a shift of sustained pressure with a friendly bounce. Travis Sanheim put the puck toward to the slot and it deflected off Nicolas Hague and over the glove of Jonathan Quick to make it 2-1.
Less than three minutes later, Vegas answered back. Sanheim fell off a move by Paul Cotter, allowing Vegas to get the puck to the net. Sandstrom made a pair of saves, but a second rebound came right to Teddy Blueger, who scored his third goal of the season and first as a Golden Knight to make it 3-1 at 11:06.
Through two periods, shots were 25-17 Vegas.
Vegas added to the lead on the power play early in the third. Jonathan Marchessault finished off a nice passing play with his 22nd goal of the season at 3:01.
The Flyers cut into the lead to two with a nice goal by Nick Seeler at 8:24 of the third, as Seeler made a move on Theodore before going upstairs with the shot.
Less than two minutes later, Morgan Frost finished off a rush at 10:15 to make it a one-goal game with his 13th goal of the season.
That was as close as the Flyers would get, as Barbashev finished off the game with his second of the night to make it 5-3 with 1:32 remaining.
Quick finished with 27 saves on 30 shots in the win. Sandstrom stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss.
Marchessault has three points in addition to Barbashev’s two-goal game.
The Flyers continue the homestand on Friday night, taking on the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.