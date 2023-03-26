Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #177 – Stop It

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast

A new episode of the YWT Podcast is here. The month of March is coming to a close and just 10 games remain on the Flyers schedule after this week. What did they do? Go on a three-game win streak after earning three points last weekend, bringing their recent run to four wins in the last five.

The Flyers picked up wins against the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild in a shootout, and a shutout win against the Detroit Red Wings this week, building on the performances of last weekend against Buffalo and Carolina.

The guys discuss the impact this has on their draft lottery odds, the discussion of tanking around the NHL – complete with John Tortorella‘s thoughts – and look at how some of the young players are performing in the recent stretch.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
