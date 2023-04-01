Flyers

Flyers vs. Sabres: Game 75 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) controls the puck against Buffalo Sabres goalie Craig Anderson (41) in the first period at Wells Fargo Center.


As the calendar turns to April, less than two weeks remain in the Flyers season. Just eight games separate the Orange and Black from another disappointing season, but one that in recent weeks has seen the dawn of potential change in the organization.

Following the trade deadline and the firing of Chuck Fletcher, the Flyers have turned things around into a bit of a hot streak, with points in seven straight games and a 5-0-2 record in that time. While the results at the end of the day are certainly positive, there can be a bit of fool’s gold involved when the games hold little to no stakes in the playoff picture and teams can play more freely from the pressures of the playoff push.

The first game of that seven-game streak for the Flyers came against the Buffalo Sabres, who are back in Philly on Saturday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPBuffalo SabresGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Tage Thompson72444589
Kevin Hayes73173653Jeff Skinner71323971
Owen Tippett69231942Alex Tuch66323769
Scott Laughton60182341Rasmus Dahlin70145266
Tony DeAngelo67113041Dylan Cozens73283462
Players to Watch

Noah Cates has points in five of the last six games, including five assists in that time. Cates also scored a goal against Buffalo on Jan. 9.

Jeff Skinner scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday night and has goals in three of the last five games for Buffalo. He also has outstanding career numbers against the Flyers, with 17 goals and 34 points in 48 career games.

Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom gets the start for the Flyers. Sandstrom allowed five goals on 46 shots in the team’s overtime loss in Ottawa on Thursday, but helped keep them in a close game despite a heavy disparity in shots. This is Sandstrom’s fifth start this month.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for Buffalo. Luukkonen picked up the win in his last start against the Devils on March 24, making 27 saves on 31 shots. That snapped a personal five-game losing streak. 

Projected Lineups

L

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)

Sabres Lines

Sabres Scratches: Tage Thompson (injury), Craig Anderson (injury), Jacob Bryson (healthy), Devon Levi (healthy), Vinnie Hinostroza (healthy), Kale Clague (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Travis Konecny returns to the lineup after missing the last 16 games due to injury. Kieffer Bellows and Tanner Laczynski will come out of the lineup. Justin Braun is also back in. The team also announced that Sean Couturier will not play for the remainder of the season.
  • Sabres: The Sabres did not have a morning skate following their win over the Rangers on Friday night. There is a chance that Tage Thompson returns to the lineup after missing the last two games. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Sabres (7th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Sabres (30th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • March 17, 2023 – Flyers 5, Sabres 2 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 9, 2023 – Flyers 4, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • James van Riemsdyk: 49 GP, 20 G, 9 A, 29 P
    • Joel Farabee: 13 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 24 GP, 5 G, 9 A, 14 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 27 GP, 5 G, 14 A, 19 P
    • Owen Tippett: 5 GP, 4 G, 0 A, 4 P
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 4.11 GAA, .897 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Tony DeAngelo needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
