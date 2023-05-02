YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #180 – So Much Fun

Flyers

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast

The guys are back with a new YWT podcast episode. After a quick update on the Flyers President of Hockey Operations search, the guys dive into the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The second round is set and there were several upsets around the league. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, the record-setting President’s Trophy winners, and the defending Stanley Cup champions are all out.

The guys look back at the first round with fulll breakdowns of each series. Then they make predictions on the second round.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
Kevin Durso

