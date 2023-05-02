YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #180 – So Much Fun

The guys are back with a new YWT podcast episode. After a quick update on the Flyers President of Hockey Operations search, the guys dive into the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The second round is set and there were several upsets around the league. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, the record-setting President’s Trophy winners, and the defending Stanley Cup champions are all out.
The guys look back at the first round with fulll breakdowns of each series. Then they make predictions on the second round.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.
You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.
As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.