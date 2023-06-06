Flyers Trade Ivan Provorov in 3-Team Deal

The Flyers new-era front office is already at work on making changes to the roster. Multiple reports have come on Tuesday that could shake up the Flyers roster significantly.
First, the Flyers completed a trade involving defenseman Ivan Provorov. Provorov was sent to the Columbus Blue Jackets, via the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are retaining 30 percent of Provorov’s salary. The Kings also received forward Hayden Hodgson and defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Flyers.
The Flyers acquired defenseman Sean Walker, goaltender Cal Petersen, prospect defenseman Helge Grans, a 2023 first-round pick from Columbus, a 2024 second-round pick from Los Angeles, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick from Columbus.
In addition, Anthony DiMarco of The Fourth Period also reported that the Flyers are working on a deal involving goaltender Carter Hart.
Walker, 28, has one year remaining on his contract at $2.65 million. Petersen, 28, has two seasons left on his contract at $5 million AAV. Provorov has two seasons remaining on his contract at $6.75 million AAV.
Grans, 21, is a 6’3″, 205-pound, right-handed defenseman drafted by the Kings with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Grans played with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season. In 59 games, he had two goals and seven assists for nine points.
This marks the first trade made under Danny Briere as the new GM of the team and it’s an absolute whopper. It’s clear the Flyers are looking at players like Provorov and Hart as their most valuable trade assets in terms of accruing draft capital.