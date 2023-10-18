76ers News: Harden Reportedly Skips Wednesday’s Practice as Trade Talks Hit Standstill

Things on the James Harden front are liable to change on any given day. It was less than a week ago when he spoke to reporters for the first time this season, telling them he planned to play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ preseason finale this Friday. Now the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Harden skipped practice on Wednesday. Charania added Harden has not been with the team since Sunday, Oct. 15.
James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2023
James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2023
Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer added Harden, just like when he skipped the team’s Media Day earlier in October, is down in Houston.
Harden is in the midst of a months-long dispute with Sixers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after requesting a trade earlier this offseason. After no-showing Media Day, Harden showed up to the second day of training camp. Things have operated relatively smoothly since then. He has been ramping up with the goal of suiting up for the Sixers in their preseason finale Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
However, Harden or someone in his camp decided to ratchet things up by skipping practice on Wednesday. This comes just a day after reports indicated trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers are at a standstill. According Fischer’s report, the sticking point in talks centers around the inclusion of Terance Mann and an additional first-round pick.
“Although there doesn’t seem to be an end to this stalemate on the near horizon. Morey has been adamant he wants the Clippers to send a second first-round pick, plus a future pick swap and expiring contracts in exchange for Harden, according to league sources. Los Angeles has indicated no desire to part with more than one first-rounder and has little reason to do so, knowing there aren’t other bidders aggressively pursuing Harden’s services. The same goes for the Clippers parting with talented forward Terance Mann, sources said.”
Fischer also reported Tuesday night “it’s increasingly likely” Harden will be in a Sixers uniform to start the regular season. The Sixers begin the regular season on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26.
According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Harden “remains frustrated at the lack of progress towards a trade to the Clippers.” Shelburne also reports Harden was expected at practice today, making his absence a no show. Her reporting also states the team plans to “give Harden the chance to explain this ‘unexcused absence’ before deciding how to handle any punishment.” The punishment is likely going to be a fine, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. He reported Harden could be subjected to a $389,082 fine for every regular season or preseason game he misses without the team’s consent. Harden reportedly showed up to training camp earlier this month in large part to avoid getting fined as well as in hopes of pushing a trade closer to fruition.
Sixers’ head coach Nick Nurse, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, was surprised at Harden’s absence from practice. However, he continued to preach flexibility and being prepared for anything.
“If he’s here, we go. If he’s not here, we go,” Nurse said.
As the trade talks reportedly hit a standstill, what happens next with Harden remains anyone’s guess. Nurse’s mantra heading into the season is likely to be put to the test early and often.