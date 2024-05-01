Andrew Feldman to Lead ESPN Digital Sports Betting, Fantasy Group

Andrew Feldman, who has worked for ESPN for almost 20 years, announced on Monday that he is shifting his focus from combat sports to sports betting and fantasy.

Andrew Feldman previously worked as the Senior Editor for ESPN Fantasy, Gaming, WWE, Boxing and MMA

Feldman was the Senior Editor for ESPN Fantasy, Gaming, WWE, Boxing and MMA before taking over the ESPN Digital Combat Sports Team.

“Eight years ago I left the ESPN Fantasy team to join the combat sports world. Today, I head back home, ready to lead ESPN Digital’s Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports group,” Feldman posted on X.

“I’ve worked with an incredible team across ESPN to take our MMA, Boxing and Wrestling coverage to the next level,” he added, as he thanked several of his colleagues.

Some personal news… Eight years ago I left the ESPN Fantasy team to join the combat sports world. Today, I head back home, ready to lead ESPN Digital’s Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports group. — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) April 29, 2024



Feldman was first hired by ESPN in June 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked as ESPN.com’s Poker editor. Feldman also hosted ESPN’s Poker Edge Podcast and co-hosted ESPN Inside Deal.

Additionally, Feldman organized, developed, and maintained all aspects of the ESPN Poker Club online poker site. The University of Michigan alumnus led the enhancement of ESPN Insider’s PickCenter product, along with other highly-utilized Insider tools.

Feldman helped develop ESPN fantasy games, such as Tournament Challenge, Bowl Mania, and Fantasy Football

Furthermore, he helped develop ESPN fantasy games and parts of the ESPN Fantasy site. Feldman also served as a leader of coordination of promotion across platforms for major fantasy games.

The games included Tournament Challenge, Bowl Mania, Eliminator Challenge, Fantasy Football, and Fantasy Baseball. Plus, he worked with celebrities and agencies to build awareness for their interactions with ESPN products.

“Andrew is a consummate professional whose enthusiasm for poker is likely unmatched in the industry. While poker may be his primary focus, his breadth of talents extend to fantasy sports, website management & coding, and radio/TV talent,” wrote Eric Pierce, who worked with Feldman at ESPN, on LinkedIn.

“This versatility undoubtedly will make him a great asset to any group that he works with. Beyond all of this, Andrew is fun to work with, carries a positive attitude and is never afraid of new challenges. I personally enjoyed every minute working alongside him and hope to get the opportunity to work with him again in the future.”