FanDuel is the only sportsbook app where bettors can place wagers on the 150th Kentucky Derby in May

FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states and they have over 17 million customers. That makes the company one of, if not the top sportsbook in the United States. Recently, FanDuel announced they are partnering with Churchill Downs Inc. to bring unparalleled access to the Kentucky Derby. This is a special year for the “Run of the Roses”. It’s the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024.

The company plans to bring exclusive access to the Kentucky Derby to FanDuel users through offers, activations, and industry-leading coverage. FanDuel is the only sportsbook that offers wagering on horse racing alongside traditional sportsbook wagering with a single account and single wallet. This means customers can place bets on the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks, and all the races from Churchill Downs on Oaks and Derby Days.

A “$20 No Sweat Bet” on the Kentucky Derby will be offered to all new and existing FanDuel customers. Betting markets for horse racing can be found with just a few simple clicks on the app. Just look for the horse racing icon when you open the FanDuel app to find the latest odds.

The Kentucky Derby and FanDuel were happy to partner for this historic year of horse racing

FanDuel general manager of Racing Andrew Moore had this to say about partnering with Churchill Downs in 2024

“The Kentucky Derby is a special sports tradition and FanDuel is proud to partner with Churchill Downs for the 150th edition of the race,” – said Moore, “FanDuel continues to lead the industry as the only online sportsbook to offer a single account and wallet for sports and horse racing wagering. Coupling this exceptional race and our leading technology is a unique opportunity to introduce new fans to the sport of horse racing. We will be utilizing our platform to bring FanDuel customers a set of special offers and a one-of-a-kind experience for the Derby.”

FanDuel TV has been delivering horse racing coverage for the last quarter century. They will be live and on-site at Churchill Downs all week to bring exclusive access to FanDuel TV viewers. That includes the latest reports and analysis from the most respected experts in the sport. FanDuel TV’s coverage will include Todd Schrupp, Christina Blacker, Michael Joyce, Gabby Gaudet, Scott Hazelton, Matt Bernier, Andie Biancone, Caleb Keller, Caton Bredar, and the “voice of the Derby” Larry Collmus.

Executive producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby had this to say about partnering with Churchill Downs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our loyal audience live racing and unprecedented access during Derby Week on FanDuel TV. We thank Churchill Downs Inc. for our partnership.” – said Grigsby, “There is no bigger event in horse racing than the Kentucky Derby and FanDuel TV will be there for every step of the action.”

On Friday, May 3, FanDuel will have its first-ever Kentucky Derby party that is invite-only. It will be held at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Country music star Luke Bryan and Grammy-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo will headline the event.