BetMGM has partnered with Play N’ GO to bring new online casino content to Pennsylvania

Zach Wolpin
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved Play N’ GO a manufacturer license on April 5. Roughly two weeks later, Play N’ GO announced they were launching in Pennsylvania via Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers online casino. Play N’ GO continues its growing partnership with BetMGM in the US gambling market. 

Vice President of Gaming Product and Content at BetMGM Oliver Bartlett had this to say to PlayUSA about their partnership with Play N’ Go.

Partnering with prestigious providers like Play’n GO is a priority for BetMGM. We are excited to bring their content to Pennsylvania and if other states are any indication, it will be a big success. Titles such as Piggy Blitz are among the top performers.” – Oliver Bartlett

Hundreds of new slots can be enjoyed via Play N’ Go and BetMGM. Top games from developers in the iGaming industry will be available with Play N’ GO in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is now the 4th state that offers Play N’ GO games via BetMGM

A partnership between Play N’ GO and BetMGM was first reported in 2022. The supplier was first available to customers in New Jersey. Last December, Play N’ GO announced the exclusive release of their popular game, Piggy Blitz with BetMGM in the US. Michigan was the second state to partner with Play N’ GO and have its games available via BetMGM.

That was until January 18, 2024, when Play N’ GO became available to all online casino operators in the region. West Virginia and Pennsylvania are the latest states to offer Play N’ GO games. Chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson made this comment in a news release about Play N’ GO’s continued partnership with BetMGM.

We’re pleased to expand our partnership with BetMGM into a fourth US state and look forward to continued success together. We have always been committed to a safe, regulation-led industry to secure a sustainable future for us all.”, said Olsson, “BetMGM shares our vision, and so are a perfect partner for us. We will continue our mission of being active in every regulated market around the world, and we’re excited for further growth opportunities well into the future, in the US and beyond.”

Play N’ GO offers more than 300 online slots with a diverse portfolio ranging from grid slots to classic table games. Additionally, BetMGM users can now access Play N’ Go’s treasure of iconic titles and game series. They include The Dead Series, Ancient Egypt slots, Wilde Series, Joker Series, Sweet Alchemy series, and Higo the Troll series. Play N’ Go online slots also have special features like Special Expanding Symbols, Expanding Wilds, and Free Spins.

Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

